15,830 South Dakotans have first COVID-19 vaccine dose; Oglala, Rosebud Sioux tribes announce vaccine plans

By Tuesday, 1,031 more South Dakotans received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Health (DOH) reported. In the last two weeks, 15,830 state residents have received their first shot.

The majority of vaccine recipients so far reside in Minnehaha (5,801), Lincoln (2,362) and Brown (941) counties, followed by Pennington (787) county.

The DOH has said it needs to vaccinate as many as 19,000 people in Phase 1A, a phase set aside for front line health care workers and long-term care facility staff, but it hasn’t specified how many people fit that demographic in each county for Phase 1A.

In a call with health care providers Tuesday, DOH immunization program coordinator Tim Heath said the state expects to receive 1,550 doses of Pfizer vaccine each week with some doses set aside for a federal pharmacy program, as well as 5,100 doses of Moderna each week.

Heath said vaccine providers should make sure not to pool the vaccine from multiple vials to make an extra dose, adding that he’d heard reports of that happening in South Dakota.