15,830 South Dakotans have first COVID-19 vaccine dose; Oglala, Rosebud Sioux tribes announce vaccine plans

15,830 South Dakotans have first COVID-19 vaccine dose; Oglala, Rosebud Sioux tribes announce vaccine plans

121520-vaccine-006.JPG

Judy Warnke prepares to administer the first COVID-19 vaccines by diluting the vials with sterile water on Monday at Monument Health in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

By Tuesday, 1,031 more South Dakotans received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Health (DOH) reported. In the last two weeks, 15,830 state residents have received their first shot.

The majority of vaccine recipients so far reside in Minnehaha (5,801), Lincoln (2,362) and Brown (941) counties, followed by Pennington (787) county. 

The DOH has said it needs to vaccinate as many as 19,000 people in Phase 1A, a phase set aside for front line health care workers and long-term care facility staff, but it hasn’t specified how many people fit that demographic in each county for Phase 1A.

In a call with health care providers Tuesday, DOH immunization program coordinator Tim Heath said the state expects to receive 1,550 doses of Pfizer vaccine each week with some doses set aside for a federal pharmacy program, as well as 5,100 doses of Moderna each week.

Heath said vaccine providers should make sure not to pool the vaccine from multiple vials to make an extra dose, adding that he’d heard reports of that happening in South Dakota.

Bucheli said the DOH is working on creating a link on its website that will list each county and link users to health care providers with information about when and where to get vaccinated.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe also announced the following vaccine roll-out plan for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, noting they are currently in Phase 1A:

  • Phase 1A: health care personnel, long-term care facility residents and staff

  • Phase 1B: front line essential workers and persons aged 70 and older

  • Phase 1C: persons aged 60-69, persons aged 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, and essential workers not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1B

  • Phase 2: all persons aged greater than 16 not previously recommended for vaccination

Rosebud Indian Health Service also announced that its 155 does have been utilized, and all individuals in Phase 1A (health care personnel and EMS) have been offered the vaccine. 

In the week prior, they began vaccinating those in Phase 1B (essential workers such as police, firefighters, correctional officers, transportation, etc.). The tribe now has plans to roll out Phase 1C (adults with high-risk medical conditions, and those 65 and older).

