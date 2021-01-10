15 deaths brings state's COVID-19 death toll to 1,585

The Department of Health reported 15 deaths Sunday.

That brings January's total to 97 deaths and 1,585 overall. There were eight men and seven women who died in Sunday's daily report. Pennington, Butte and Oglala-Lakota counties each reported a death as did Brule, Codington, Hamlin, Hughes, Hutchinson, Jackson, McPherson and Minnehaha counties. Two deaths were recorded in Brown and Dewey counties.

The number of people hosopitalized in the state grew by three to 237, but that number can be deceptive as only six of the deaths reported Sunday had been hospitalized. There are 54 people in intensive care units and 31 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 36 patients are being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with four in ICU and four on ventilators.

South Dakota had 417 new cases on 1,068 people tested Sunday. The total number of cases since March increased to 103,318 with 5040 of those still active.

Sixty-two children under 19 were included in the new cases Sunday as were 77 people in their 20s. There were 53 people over 70 who tested positive.

Pennington county recorded 42 positive tests out of 161 returned Sunday. The county has had 11,797 total cases with 639 of those still active.