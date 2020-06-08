15 residents, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Avantara Arrowhead in Rapid City

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon reported Monday that 20 residents and staff at Avantara Arrowhead in Rapid City tested positive for COVID-19 after mass testing of nursing homes across the state over the last few weeks.

Malsam-Rysdon said the facility did its own mass testing through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which conducted a focused infection control survey of the facility. When CMS did its mass testing, they found one resident who had COVID-19, Malsam-Rysdon said.

From there, Malsam-Rysdon said the facility did extra testing and found five residents had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 4.

Over the weekend, Malsam-Rysdon said 20 new positives were reported between residents and staff and three residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus on Sunday.

“We’ve been in contact with the facility after the first and all subsequent positives and per the federal guidelines we’ll be conducting additional surveys to provide assistance to the facility there,” she said.