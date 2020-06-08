15 residents, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Avantara Arrowhead in Rapid City

State health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon reported Monday that 20 residents and staff at Avantara Arrowhead in Rapid City tested positive for COVID-19 after mass testing of nursing homes across the state over the last few weeks.
Malsam-Rysdon said the facility did its own mass testing through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which conducted a focused infection control survey of the facility. When CMS did its mass testing, they found one resident who had COVID-19, Malsam-Rysdon said.
From there, Malsam-Rysdon said the facility did extra testing and found five residents had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 4.
Over the weekend, Malsam-Rysdon said 20 new positives were reported between residents and staff and three residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus on Sunday.
“We’ve been in contact with the facility after the first and all subsequent positives and per the federal guidelines we’ll be conducting additional surveys to provide assistance to the facility there,” she said.
Tatiana Johnson, the regional director of operations who oversees Avantara Arrowhead, said in an email to the Journal on Monday that additional testing showed 22 people, including 15 residents and seven staff, had tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the last two weeks.
A press release from Avantara Arrowhead states that they're considering all staff and residents at the facility as though they are COVID-19 carriers.
The facility will implement stricter social distancing measures, including distributing masks and other personal protective equipment; restricting visitor access and completing symptom and temperature checks for staff. Group dining and activities have been eliminated at the facility.
