150 have now died in South Dakota from COVID-19, state health department reports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota reached two coronavirus pandemic milestones Friday as the Department of Health reported 127 new cases on 1,244 tests. There are 1,101 active COVID-19 infections in the state — an increase of 43 since Thursday.

Those new cases and the two new reported deaths brought the total number of positive tests in the state to 10,024 and the number of deaths to 150. Both deaths were in people over 80 — a man and a woman. One was from Lake County and the other was the 33rd person to die from Pennington County.

Once again, most new cases were in East River counties. Minnehaha County added 40 cases and Lincoln County added 15. Yankton County added eight. Brown County reported seven new cases and Charles Mix County added six.

Pennington County added nine cases for a total of 924 — 109 of those cases are still listed as active. There were 76 tests in Friday's report for Pennington County. Lawrence and Custer counties each added one new case on a total of 14 tests. Oglala-Lakota, Meade, Butte and Fall River counties reported no new cases on a total of 39 tests in those four counties.