156 new coronavirus cases, one death reported Sunday

Widespread positive coronavirus tests across the state resulted156 new cases of COVID-19 illness on 1,325 tests according to Sunday's South Dakota Department of Health report. Of the 10,274 positive tests in the state, 1,182 are considered active infections - up 100 from Saturday's report.

Pennington County reported 12 positives on 68 test results. There have been 940 total cases in the county and 114 of those are still considered active - up four from Saturday.

Meade County reported seven new cases on nine tests. Twenty-one of the 104 cases in Meade County are still active. Custer County reported six new cases on nine tests Sunday. Sixteen of the 45 cases there are active infections. Lawrence County added four new cases on 18 tests. Twenty-four of the 73 cases there are still active.

Butte County reported one positive test out of seven returned for Sunday's report. Six of the 20 cases there are considered active. Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties each reported no new cases on 16 total tests. There are 18 active infections in Oglala-Lakota and four in Fall River.

Minnehaha County led the state in new infections with 45. Lincoln County added 14 and Yankton County reported 12 new cases.