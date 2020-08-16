156 new coronavirus cases, one death reported Sunday

Widespread positive coronavirus tests across the state resulted156 new cases of COVID-19 illness on 1,325 tests according to Sunday's South Dakota Department of Health report. Of the 10,274 positive tests in the state, 1,182 are considered active infections - up 100 from Saturday's report.
Pennington County reported 12 positives on 68 test results. There have been 940 total cases in the county and 114 of those are still considered active - up four from Saturday.
Meade County reported seven new cases on nine tests. Twenty-one of the 104 cases in Meade County are still active. Custer County reported six new cases on nine tests Sunday. Sixteen of the 45 cases there are active infections. Lawrence County added four new cases on 18 tests. Twenty-four of the 73 cases there are still active.
Butte County reported one positive test out of seven returned for Sunday's report. Six of the 20 cases there are considered active. Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties each reported no new cases on 16 total tests. There are 18 active infections in Oglala-Lakota and four in Fall River.
Minnehaha County led the state in new infections with 45. Lincoln County added 14 and Yankton County reported 12 new cases.
Bon Homme, Brown and Codington counties each added seven new cases. Clay County reported five positive tests and Roberts and Deuel counties added four.
Brookings, Hamlin and McCook counties each reported three new cases and Hand County added two.
Charles Mix, Corson, Day, Dewey, Grant, Hughes, Jackson, Kingsbury, Lake and Spink counties each added one.
A woman in her 80s from Lake County became the 153rd death reported in the state due to COVID-19 illness.
There are 66 people hospitalized across South Dakota, including 17 in the Monument Health system. Two patients in South Dakota are under 19 and three are in their 20s.
There were 17 positive tests among children under 19 and 38 people in their 20s tested positive. Ten people older than 70 tested positive Sunday.
