173 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.D.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, including 20 new cases in Pennington County.

The county now has 322 active cases as well as 1,647 recoveries and 2,004 total cases. Statewide, 2,890 South Dakotans have an active case of COVID-19. Another 15,777 have recovered, and there have been 18,869 total cases.

Nine people were newly hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Dakota on Monday, contributing to the state’s 161 current hospitalizations. Monument Health reports 34 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in their system. 1,297 South Dakotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point in the pandemic.

Monday’s report came from 1,109 new tests, marking a daily positive rate of 15.5%. When asked if the DOH tracks this rate, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said any rate over 10% “definitely has our attention.”

“We’re actively looking at ways to increase our testing volume,” Clayton said. Case rates per 100,000 residents and test positivity rates are “two of the larger indicators that we look at when we’re talking about COVID-19 transmission within the state.”