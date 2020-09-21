173 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.D.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, including 20 new cases in Pennington County.
The county now has 322 active cases as well as 1,647 recoveries and 2,004 total cases. Statewide, 2,890 South Dakotans have an active case of COVID-19. Another 15,777 have recovered, and there have been 18,869 total cases.
Nine people were newly hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Dakota on Monday, contributing to the state’s 161 current hospitalizations. Monument Health reports 34 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in their system. 1,297 South Dakotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point in the pandemic.
Monday’s report came from 1,109 new tests, marking a daily positive rate of 15.5%. When asked if the DOH tracks this rate, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said any rate over 10% “definitely has our attention.”
“We’re actively looking at ways to increase our testing volume,” Clayton said. Case rates per 100,000 residents and test positivity rates are “two of the larger indicators that we look at when we’re talking about COVID-19 transmission within the state.”
Clayton also said Monday morning that the cluster of cases at the Pierre women’s prison has increased to 116. The Department of Corrections (DOC) reported Monday morning that there are 120 total cases among the Pierre Community Work Center and South Dakota Women’s Prison, with five of those considered recovered.
The DOC reported 109 inmates and five staff at the work center have tested positive, with three inmates and one staff considered recovered. At the prison, six inmates have tested positive and one of them has recovered.
Work center inmates who tested negative have been moved to the main women’s prison while those who were in close contact with people who tested positive are on quarantine status within the main prison.
Sanford to hold concert for Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem is hosting the inaugural Sportsmen’s Showcase and Concert in a month, which will be presented and endorsed by Sanford Health, one of the state’s three largest hospital systems.
When asked if the DOH thinks it is appropriate for the hospital system to endorse a large event during a pandemic, DOH secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said to direct the question to Sanford Health.
“We ask all individuals who are thinking about or planning an event in the state to encourage them to take a look at the guidance that’s out there,” Clayton said, noting the DOH guidance is the same as CDC guidance on social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and not attending events while ill.
School updates
Rapid City Area Schools reported 12 new cases in the district on Monday. RCAS had only reported three new cases over the weekend since Friday, when the total was 55.
Twenty-four of 70 cases are considered active among 15 students and nine staff. Another 35 staff and 195 students are in quarantine after close contact with a positive case.
The DOH updated its report on COVID-19 cases in school settings Monday to show that in all K-12 schools, 963 cases have been reported and 678 of those have recovered. Students accounted for 674 of the total cases and 289 staff also had a case.
Of the 963 total cases in K-12 schools, 261 of the cases were reported between Sept. 13 - 19.
In the state’s technical colleges and universities, the DOH reported 1,172 cases with 1,043 considered recovered. Students account for 1,115 of the total cases and 57 staff have had a case.
Of the 1,172 total cases in college settings, 85 were reported between Sept. 13 - 19.
South Dakota’s public universities report the following active cases of COVID-19 among their students and staff as of noon Monday:
South Dakota Mines: 13 students, 0 staff, 67 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 6 students, 0 staff, 38 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 23 students, 1 staff, 192 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 30 students, 5 staff, 138 quarantined
Dakota State University: 2 students, 0 staff, 19 quarantined
Northern State University: 9 students, 2 staff, 43 quarantined
Concerned about COVID-19?
