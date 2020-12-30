18 COVID-19 deaths, 562 additional cases reported Wednesday

One Pennington County resident was included in the 18 COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Wednesday.
Seven women and 11 men were among the deaths reported. Four were in their 60s, seven in their 70s and seven were over 80. Grant County reported five deaths and there were three in Minnehaha County. Lincoln and Hamlin counties each had two deaths and Brule, Deuel, Oglala-Lakota, Yankton and Ziebach counties reported one each.
The state has reported 1,464 deaths overall with 518 of them coming in December.
The state reported 562 positive tests out of 1,300 people tested. The total number of cases since March grew to 98,720 while active cases fell by eight to 5,729. There are 293 people being treating for COVID-19 illnesses in the state's hospitals. There are 57 in intensive care units and 43 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 66 people are hospitalized with 10 in ICU and 10 using ventilators.
Pennington County reported 88 new infections Wednesday on 152 tests. There have been 11,117 cases in the county with 768 of those still active. Meade County had 20 positive tests and Oglala-Lakota added 11. Lawrence and Butte counties each added nine new infections and there were three in Fall River County and one in Custer County.
Minnehaha County reported 122 positive tests and Lincoln County added 48. Brookings County had 30 new cases, Brown County had 25 and Hughes County reported 23. Yankton County reported 19 new infections and there were 14 in Beadle County. Charles Mix and Roberts counties each added 11 new cases and there were 10 each in Clay and McCook counties.
Turner County reported eight new cases and seven people each in Codington and Todd counties tested positive. Davison, Deuel, Edmunds and Lake counties each had six new infections and there were five in Bon Homme County. Dewey, Grant and Tripp counties each added four cases and Douglas and Union counties each had three. Two new cases each were discovered in Aurora, Bennett, Campbell, Hamlin, Jones, McPherson and Ziebach counties and there was one each in Brule, Clark, Day, Haakon, Hanson, Hutchinson, Hyde, Lyman, Miner, Moody, Perkins, Sanborn, Stanley, Sully and Walworth counties.
Children under 19 accounted for 79 new infections Wednesday and 96 people in their 20s tested positive. Seventy-one people over 70 tested positive according to the daily report.