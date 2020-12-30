18 COVID-19 deaths, 562 additional cases reported Wednesday

One Pennington County resident was included in the 18 COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Wednesday.

Seven women and 11 men were among the deaths reported. Four were in their 60s, seven in their 70s and seven were over 80. Grant County reported five deaths and there were three in Minnehaha County. Lincoln and Hamlin counties each had two deaths and Brule, Deuel, Oglala-Lakota, Yankton and Ziebach counties reported one each.

The state has reported 1,464 deaths overall with 518 of them coming in December.

The state reported 562 positive tests out of 1,300 people tested. The total number of cases since March grew to 98,720 while active cases fell by eight to 5,729. There are 293 people being treating for COVID-19 illnesses in the state's hospitals. There are 57 in intensive care units and 43 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 66 people are hospitalized with 10 in ICU and 10 using ventilators.

Pennington County reported 88 new infections Wednesday on 152 tests. There have been 11,117 cases in the county with 768 of those still active. Meade County had 20 positive tests and Oglala-Lakota added 11. Lawrence and Butte counties each added nine new infections and there were three in Fall River County and one in Custer County.