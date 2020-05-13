18 have tested positive for COVID-19 in past week at Oyate Health Center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Eighteen people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week at the Oyate Health Center in Rapid City, pushing Pennington County's COVID-19 cases to 36.

Included in the county's total are two employees of a Rapid City Walmart, the Department of Health said Wednesday. One of the them, a man, was tested at Oyate Health Center, spokesman Brandon Ecoffey said Wednesday.

Ecoffey said the Oyate Health Center patients who are unable to self-quarantine at home are staying at a Rapid City hotel where staff is checking on them regularly, and contact tracing will be done by the state Department of Health, which the department confirmed.

The Oyate Health Center first reported Monday afternoon that it had seen an “uptick” of 12 positive COVID-19 cases at its facility. The number increased to 16 cases Monday night and 18 by Wednesday, Ecoffey said.

Indian Health Service and the Department of Health were both immediately notified of the results, said Jerilyn Church, CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board and the Oyate Health Center. She also said the DOH was notified that at least one of the cases was an employee of the Walmart on Lacrosse Street in north Rapid City.