18 have tested positive for COVID-19 in past week at Oyate Health Center

Eighteen people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week at the Oyate Health Center in Rapid City, pushing Pennington County's COVID-19 cases to 36.
Included in the county's total are two employees of a Rapid City Walmart, the Department of Health said Wednesday. One of the them, a man, was tested at Oyate Health Center, spokesman Brandon Ecoffey said Wednesday.
Ecoffey said the Oyate Health Center patients who are unable to self-quarantine at home are staying at a Rapid City hotel where staff is checking on them regularly, and contact tracing will be done by the state Department of Health, which the department confirmed.
The Oyate Health Center first reported Monday afternoon that it had seen an “uptick” of 12 positive COVID-19 cases at its facility. The number increased to 16 cases Monday night and 18 by Wednesday, Ecoffey said.
Indian Health Service and the Department of Health were both immediately notified of the results, said Jerilyn Church, CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board and the Oyate Health Center. She also said the DOH was notified that at least one of the cases was an employee of the Walmart on Lacrosse Street in north Rapid City.
“It is uncertain if other employees tested positive and to what degree the public may have been exposed,” Church said in a statement Monday.
State health officials said Wednesday that labs with Abbott ID NOW machines, which the Oyate Health Center has, use an active portal to send testing information to the DOH.
Despite the positive tests of the Walmart employees, the DOH did not send an advisory to the public or a press release to the media to notify the community as it has done with other businesses in the state, including a Walmart store in Sioux Falls.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday there has been a “noticeable lack of a public health notice” from the Department of Health about the Walmart cases. State health officials said, however, that a notice was not needed in these cases because they determined that neither employee posed a risk to the public.
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said Wednesday that a public risk would be “an exposure of five or more minutes within the defined proximity of less than six feet.”
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said the workers could have been in places where they don’t have much contact with customers, were behind physical barriers or were wearing personal protective equipment.
Allender said both employees were wearing personal protective equipment and one was also behind a plexiglass barrier.
Walmart also reviewed store video from the days they worked and determined they had very little customer contact, Allender said.
Allender also said Wednesday that none of those who have tested positive in Pennington County have used the city’s temporary homeless shelter for COVID-19 patients at the civic center.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.