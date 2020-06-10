18 residents, 9 staff at Avantara Arrowhead have have COVID-19, state says

Staff from the DOH will make sure the facility uses personal protective equipment appropriately, cohorts residents to minimize spread, keep up screening staff and use social distancing, Malsam-Rysdon said.

“That helps us pinpoint if there are ways we can minimize that spread,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “At this point I don’t have other information to share about this particular facility.”

The state has completed mass testing of all its nursing homes and is close to completing mass testing for all assisted living facilities. 6,979 residents and 9,249 staff members have been tested since the state first announced its mass-testing plan May 14. That’s a combined 16,228 people.

Malsam-Rysdon said the state is 80 percent done with testing all the assisted living centers in counties with substantial COVID-19 spread, and 40 percent of all other assisted-living facilities have been tested. The remaining long-term care facilities are scheduled to begin testing in the coming days, or testing is already in progress there this week.

Testing estimates for these groups would have shown that more than 22,000 people would have been tested so far with these percentages, but residents and staff could opt-out of the testing and it was not mandatory for all residents. It’s also possible residents and staff did not have to get tested because they had a previous COVID-19 infection.

