18 residents, 9 staff at Avantara Arrowhead have have COVID-19, state says

State health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said case counts of COVID-19 have shown 18 residents and nine staff members have tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday in relation to an outbreak at Avantara Arrowhead, a Rapid City nursing home.
Malsam-Rysdon said two of the residents’ cases were reported last night. She also said Monday that three residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday.
When asked how the outbreak may have occurred at Avantara Arrowhead, Malsam-Rysdon explained the process for preliminary surveillance of infection control practices in all long-term care facilities, but said she didn’t have any information to share about Avantara Arrowhead in particular.
Malsam-Rysdon said the Department of Health had surveyed the facilities for their practices weeks in advance of the mass-testing events, “because that’s a really key aspect of preventing COVID-19 and managing COVID-19.”
She said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) surveyed two facilities in the state, one of which was Avantara Arrowhead, before the mass testing was conducted. CMS conducted their federal survey and promulgated a memo referring to testing in facilities.
Malsam-Rysdon said when the DOH sees a positive case in a resident, it will conduct another survey in which staff go on site to review their practices and provide guidance to the facility.
Staff from the DOH will make sure the facility uses personal protective equipment appropriately, cohorts residents to minimize spread, keep up screening staff and use social distancing, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“That helps us pinpoint if there are ways we can minimize that spread,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “At this point I don’t have other information to share about this particular facility.”
The state has completed mass testing of all its nursing homes and is close to completing mass testing for all assisted living facilities. 6,979 residents and 9,249 staff members have been tested since the state first announced its mass-testing plan May 14. That’s a combined 16,228 people.
Malsam-Rysdon said the state is 80 percent done with testing all the assisted living centers in counties with substantial COVID-19 spread, and 40 percent of all other assisted-living facilities have been tested. The remaining long-term care facilities are scheduled to begin testing in the coming days, or testing is already in progress there this week.
Testing estimates for these groups would have shown that more than 22,000 people would have been tested so far with these percentages, but residents and staff could opt-out of the testing and it was not mandatory for all residents. It’s also possible residents and staff did not have to get tested because they had a previous COVID-19 infection.
