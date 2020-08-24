18 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Monument Health Custer Care Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eighteen residents at Monument Health Custer Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital system said Monday. Another 30 residents have tested negative.

Those who tested positive have been moved to separate areas of the facility from the other 30 residents in order to “ensure their safety,” the health care system said in a news release.

“Most of the COVID-19 positive residents have no symptoms, and some have mild symptoms,” Monument Health public relations manager Stephany Chalberg said, noting none require hospitalization at this time.

Staff from other Monument Health facilities have been called in to care for the residents, and the residents’ families have been notified, Chalberg said.

Since March 11, all Monument Health long-term care and assisted living centers have been closed to visitors. Caregivers are required to screen for symptoms before beginning their shifts and residents are screened twice a day for fevers and other symptoms, Chalberg said.

