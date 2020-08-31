216 COVID-19 cases traced back to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

As of Monday’s report, 76 people were hospitalized with coronavirus across the state with 23 in Monument Health’s system as of Monday. 1,029 South Dakotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point in the pandemic.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said the COVID-19 death rate is in a “downward trend” for the state, pointing to a weekly report ending Sunday which showed a 33.1% reduction in deaths due to COVID-19 compared to the prior week.

But Clayton said he would “caution” that “while it’s good news this week, we want to make sure individuals realize we have increasing numbers of cases” and said he anticipates the death rate will increase in the coming weeks.

When asked if the DOH is being transparent enough in their daily case counts or posting accurate numbers to covid.sd.gov, Malsam-Rysdon defended her department’s track record and that it is transparent when there are issues, citing Thursday’s “aberration” as an example.