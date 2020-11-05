22 deaths, 1,360 positive tests reported Thursday

More COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday by the South Dakota Department of Health than on any day since the pandemic hit the state. Twenty-two deaths were reported Thursday bringing the total for November to 57 deaths and 482 total.
The deaths reported Thursday included 14 men and eight women. Eight were over 80 years old, nine were in their 70s, four in their 60s and one in their 50s. Lincoln County reported three deaths, and McCook, Bon Homme, Union and Minnehaha counties all reported two. There was one death in Aurora, Brookings, Brule, Davison, Day, Kingsbury, Moody, Oglala-Lakota, Roberts, Turner and Yankton counties.
There are 475 people being treated in hospitals across the state, including 105 in the Black Hills region. There are 16 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and seven requiring ventilators in that region of the state. With 32 patients in ICU for other diseases, only five beds are open in ICU wards in the region. Monument Health is treating 93 of the patients in the Black Hills region.
The state reported 1,360 new infections Thursday on 2,340 people who were tested for a positivity rate of 58%. There have been 51,151 positive tests in South Dakota with 13,610 of those cases still active. One in every 65 people in the state currently has an active coronavirus infection.
Pennington County added 196 new infections on 278 tests. There have been 5,377 cases here and 1,409 of those are still active.
Almost 1,000 Rapid City Area School students and staff are currently in quarantine due to being exposed to someone with an active infection. There are 902 students and 91 staff members are in quarantine.
There have been 391 cases in the district and 30 staff members and 104 students have active infections. That is why both high schools and several middle and elementary schools have shifted to distance learning for at least a week to try to stop the spread of the disease in those schools.
Lawrence County reported 47 new cases as the outbreak there continued. Meade County had 37 and Oglala-Lakota County had 32. Butte County reported 14 cases, Custer County had nine and Fall River County added one.
Minnehaha County added 276 cases Thursday and Lincoln County had 76. Codington County had 63 new infections and Beadle County added 51. There were 46 positive tests in Brown County and 40 in Yankton County. Davison County reported 36 new cases, Brookings County had 34 and Bon Homme and Hughes counties each added 30.
Charles Mix County had 25 new infections and Turner County had 19. There were 17 new cases in Union County, 16 in Todd County and 15 in Hutchinson County. Lake County added 14 new cases, Hand County had 13 and Douglas County had 12. There were 11 positive tests reported in Bennett, Clay and Hamlin counties and nine in Gregory and Lyman counties. Corson, McCook, Spink and Stanley counties had eight new infections and there were seven in Kingsbury, Faulk and Walworth counties.
Brule, Deuel, Hanson and Roberts counties had six new cases and Day, Tripp and Ziebach counties added five each. There were four new cases in Jackson, Mellette, and Moody counties and three in Edmunds, Hyde and Potter counties.
Clark, Jones, Miner and Sully counties reported two cases and one was reported in Aurora, Haakon, Jerauld, Marshall and Perkins counties.
Of the 1,360 new cases, 189 were in patients under 19 and 223 were people in their 20s. People over 70 made up 158 new infections.
