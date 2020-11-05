22 deaths, 1,360 positive tests reported Thursday

More COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday by the South Dakota Department of Health than on any day since the pandemic hit the state. Twenty-two deaths were reported Thursday bringing the total for November to 57 deaths and 482 total.

The deaths reported Thursday included 14 men and eight women. Eight were over 80 years old, nine were in their 70s, four in their 60s and one in their 50s. Lincoln County reported three deaths, and McCook, Bon Homme, Union and Minnehaha counties all reported two. There was one death in Aurora, Brookings, Brule, Davison, Day, Kingsbury, Moody, Oglala-Lakota, Roberts, Turner and Yankton counties.

There are 475 people being treated in hospitals across the state, including 105 in the Black Hills region. There are 16 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and seven requiring ventilators in that region of the state. With 32 patients in ICU for other diseases, only five beds are open in ICU wards in the region. Monument Health is treating 93 of the patients in the Black Hills region.

The state reported 1,360 new infections Thursday on 2,340 people who were tested for a positivity rate of 58%. There have been 51,151 positive tests in South Dakota with 13,610 of those cases still active. One in every 65 people in the state currently has an active coronavirus infection.