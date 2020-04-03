22 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday; total rises to 187

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today, and 12 new recoveries.

This brings the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 187 positives, with 69 recovered so far. The state has reported 4,593 total negative test results to date. There are also three pending tests at the state health lab in Pierre.

The new cases by county include one in Brown; two in Codington; two in Lincoln; 14 in Minnehaha; one in Roberts; one in Turner; one in Yankton.

Officials from the Department of Health could not confirm whether any of the previously-reported cases in Lawrence County are related to a contractor for the jail and sheriff’s office.

Officials also couldn’t say whether any of the cases in Yankton County are related to patients or workers at the Human Services Center.

