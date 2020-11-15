23 deaths reported, active cases climb to 19,360

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 23 more deaths Sunday. That makes November the deadliest month during the pandemic with more than two weeks left in the month. There have been 219 deaths in the past 15 days and 644 over the course of the pandemic.

After Sunday's report, only 17 states have had more COVID-19 deaths per thousand residents than South Dakota.

The deaths reported Sunday included 11 women and 12 men. Seventeen of the deaths were residents over 80 years old, three were in their 70s and three were in their 60s.

Four deaths were reported in Codington County and three in Lincoln County. There were two deaths were reported in Day, Minnehaha and Spink counties and one in Beadle, Bon Homme, Brown, Davison, Gregory, Hutchinson, Lawrence, Oglala-Lakota, Sully and Turner counties.

The department of health reported 1,199 new cases Sunday bringing the total for South Dakota to 65,381. There is a record 19,360 active cases in the state - one in every 45 state residents has an active coronavirus infection.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are 553 people hospitalized across the state including 100 in intensive care units and 49 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 100 patients are hospitalized, with 16 in ICU and 12 using ventilators.