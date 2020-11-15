23 deaths reported, active cases climb to 19,360

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 23 more deaths Sunday. That makes November the deadliest month during the pandemic with more than two weeks left in the month. There have been 219 deaths in the past 15 days and 644 over the course of the pandemic.
After Sunday's report, only 17 states have had more COVID-19 deaths per thousand residents than South Dakota.
The deaths reported Sunday included 11 women and 12 men. Seventeen of the deaths were residents over 80 years old, three were in their 70s and three were in their 60s.
Four deaths were reported in Codington County and three in Lincoln County. There were two deaths were reported in Day, Minnehaha and Spink counties and one in Beadle, Bon Homme, Brown, Davison, Gregory, Hutchinson, Lawrence, Oglala-Lakota, Sully and Turner counties.
The department of health reported 1,199 new cases Sunday bringing the total for South Dakota to 65,381. There is a record 19,360 active cases in the state - one in every 45 state residents has an active coronavirus infection.
There are 553 people hospitalized across the state including 100 in intensive care units and 49 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 100 patients are hospitalized, with 16 in ICU and 12 using ventilators.
Pennington County added 146 new cases to bring the county's total to 6,993 with a record 2,146 of those still active. There were 40 positive tests in Meade County and 37 in Lawrence County. Oglala-Lakota County had 19 new infections and there were 14 in Butte County. Fall River County had eight new cases and Custer County had five.
Minnehaha County reported 247 positive tests Sunday and Lincoln County had 73. There were 67 in Davison County, 59 in Brown County and 53 in Codington. Beadle County had 31 new infections and Brookings County had 28. Hughes County had 22 positive tests, Charles Mix County had 21 and Yankton County added 20.
Union County had 18 new cases and Clay County had 17. There were 15 new infections in Lake and McCook counties and 13 in Grant County. Hutchinson and Turner counties had 12 new cases and Hamlin County had 11. There were 10 in Bon Homme and Tripp counties and nine in Brule and McPherson counties.
Eight new infections were reported in Hanson County and seven in Day, Kingsbury, Moody, Sanborn and Todd counties. There were six positive tests in Douglas, Gregory, Hand, Jerauld and Lyman counties and five in Deuel, Edmunds, Hyde, Spink and Stanley counties. Bennett, Marshall, Miner and Roberts counties reported four new infections and there were three in Aurora, Clark, Dewey, Mellette and Walworth counties.
Two new cases were reported in Faulk, Jackson and Potter counties and one in Corson, Perkins and Sully counties.
There were 177 new cases in children under 19 and people in their 20s were responsible for 216 positive tests. The higher-risk age group of people over 70 had 128 new infections Sunday.
