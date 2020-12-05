27 deaths, 906 new cases reported Saturday

The death toll for COVID-19 patients in South Dakota continues to mount as the Department of Health reported 27 deaths Saturday.

That brings the total for the first five days of December to 145 and the overall total to 1,091. There were 14 men and 13 women among the deaths reported Saturday. Fifteen were over 80 and seven were in their 70s. There were three deaths reported for people in their 60s, one in their 50s and one in their 40s.

While those succumbing to coronavirus infection still skews toward older residents with 852 of the 1,091 deaths affecting patients over 70, 144 people in their 60s and 60 people in their 50s have died since March, as have 35 people under the age of 50. For comparison, an average flu season in South Dakota claims about 35 lives among patients of all ages.

Four Pennington County deaths were reported Saturday bringing the county's total to 84 since March. Three deaths were reported in Spink and Yankton counties and two were reported in Codington, Hutchinson and McCook counties. There was one death in Brown, Buffalo, Deuel, Dewey, Lake, Meade, Minnehaha, Oglala-Lakota, Roberts, Todd and Tripp counties.