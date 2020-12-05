27 deaths, 906 new cases reported Saturday

The death toll for COVID-19 patients in South Dakota continues to mount as the Department of Health reported 27 deaths Saturday.
That brings the total for the first five days of December to 145 and the overall total to 1,091. There were 14 men and 13 women among the deaths reported Saturday. Fifteen were over 80 and seven were in their 70s. There were three deaths reported for people in their 60s, one in their 50s and one in their 40s.
While those succumbing to coronavirus infection still skews toward older residents with 852 of the 1,091 deaths affecting patients over 70, 144 people in their 60s and 60 people in their 50s have died since March, as have 35 people under the age of 50. For comparison, an average flu season in South Dakota claims about 35 lives among patients of all ages.
Four Pennington County deaths were reported Saturday bringing the county's total to 84 since March. Three deaths were reported in Spink and Yankton counties and two were reported in Codington, Hutchinson and McCook counties. There was one death in Brown, Buffalo, Deuel, Dewey, Lake, Meade, Minnehaha, Oglala-Lakota, Roberts, Todd and Tripp counties.
There are 512 people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses across South Dakota Saturday - down four from Friday's daily report. One hundred and ten patients are in intensive care units and 61 are using ventilators. There are 96 patients in Black Hills region hospitals with 17 in ICU and 12 on ventilators.
The state reported 906 new infections Saturday on 1,857 people tested. That brings South Dakota's total to 85,304 with 16,202 active infections - an increase of 277 from Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Pennington County saw active infections increase by 37 to 1,876 with 125 new cases on 285 tests. The county has had 9,278 cases since March.
Lawrence County reported 34 new cases and Meade County added 27. There were 10 new infections in Oglala-Lakota County, seven in Custer County, three in Fall River County and two in Butte County.
Minnehaha County reported 210 positive tests and Lincoln County had 62. Codington County reported 45 new infections and Brown County had 36. Grant County reported 33 new cases, Davison County had 25, Brookings County had 24, Yankton County had 23 and Turner County had 22.
There were 16 positive tests in Beadle and Hughes counties and 14 in Roberts County. Eleven new cases were reported in Moody County and 10 in Charles Mix and Day counties.
Clay, Deuel and Lake counties had nine new cases and there were eight in Hamlin and Walworth counties. Bon Homme, Dewey and Tripp counties each had seven new cases and there were five in Buffalo, Harding, McCook and Union counties. Four new cases were reported in Bennett, Hutchinson and Mellette counties and three in Brule, Clark, Edmunds, Haakon, Hand, Jackson, Lyman, Stanley and Spink counties.
There were two positive tests in Aurora, Corson, Douglas, Hanson, Kingsbury, Marshall and Ziebach counties and one in Hyde, McPherson, Miner, Perkins, Sanborn and Todd counties.
People over 70 accounted for 118 positive tests Saturday. There were 129 new cases in children under 19 and 154 people in their 20s tested positive.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.