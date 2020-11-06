28 more deaths, almost 1,500 new cases reported Friday

For the second straight day, the South Dakota Department of Health reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths in the state. Twenty-eight deaths were reported Friday. That is 50 in the past two days, 85 so far in November and 510 since the pandemic began.

South Dakota is second in the nation in cases per million population behind only North Dakota. The state is twenty-fourth in deaths per million residents and forty-third in testing per million residents.

Of the 28 deaths Friday, 17 were women and 11 were men. Sixteen were over 80, nine were in their 70s, two were in their 60s, and one in their 50s. The deaths were reported in counties across the state. Five were in Turner County, four in Lincoln County, three in Beadle and Minnehaha counties, two in Todd and Union counties and one in Brookings, Buffalo, Butte, Dewey, Faulk, Jackson, Lyman, Marshall and Aurora counties.

The death toll isn't likely to slow down as the number of active cases grew above 14,000 again and the number of people hospitalized across the state reached a record level of 493 - an increase of 18 from Thursday. Of those 493 patients, 95 of them are in intensive care units and 64 are on ventilators. There are 109 patients in hospitals in the Black Hills region, including 18 in ICU and 8 on ventilators.