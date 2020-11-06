28 more deaths, almost 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

For the second straight day, the South Dakota Department of Health reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths in the state. Twenty-eight deaths were reported Friday. That is 50 in the past two days, 85 so far in November and 510 since the pandemic began.
South Dakota is second in the nation in cases per million population behind only North Dakota. The state is twenty-fourth in deaths per million residents and forty-third in testing per million residents.
Of the 28 deaths Friday, 17 were women and 11 were men. Sixteen were over 80, nine were in their 70s, two were in their 60s, and one in their 50s. The deaths were reported in counties across the state. Five were in Turner County, four in Lincoln County, three each in Beadle and Minnehaha counties, two each in Todd and Union counties, and one each in Brookings, Buffalo, Butte, Dewey, Faulk, Jackson, Lyman, Marshall and Aurora counties.
The death toll isn't likely to slow down as the number of active cases grew above 14,000 again and the number of people hospitalized across the state reached a record level of 493 — an increase of 18 from Thursday. Of those 493 patients, 95 of them are in intensive care units and 64 are on ventilators. There are 109 patients in hospitals in the Black Hills region, including 18 in ICU and eight on ventilators.
There were 146 new infections in patients over 70 Friday. Children under 19 made up 224 new infections. There were four new positive tests at Rapid City Central High School which just went to level three distance learning Thursday due to an outbreak there.
There were 1,489 positive tests Friday, bringing the total to 52,639 with 14,426 still active.
Pennington County reported 98 new cases on 259 tests Friday. The county has had a total of 5,475 cases and a record 1,446 of those are still active. Lawrence County's outbreak continued Friday with 51 new cases. Oglala-Lakota County reported 55 new infections and Meade County had 22.
Butte County had 13 positive tests, Custer County had six, and Fall River County reported three.
Minnehaha County reported a remarkable 359 new cases Friday. Lincoln County had 98 and Davison County reported 96. There were 68 positive tests in Brown County and 65 in Codington County. Brookings County had 40 new cases and Yankton County had 35. Hughes County reported 34 positive tests and Beadle County added 33.
Dewey County had 30 new infections and Roberts County added 22. Union County had 20 new cases and there were 19 in both Charles Mix and McCook counties. Lake County had 17 positive tests Friday and Brule County had 15. There were 14 new cases each in Grant and Hutchinson counties and Hamlin County added 13.
There were 12 new cases each in Lyman, Moody, Todd and Turner counties and 11 each in Bon Homme, Clay, Gregory and Hanson counties.
Douglas and Hand counties each had 10 new cases and Sanborn County added nine. Hyde and Spink counties added eight new cases each and Buffalo, Kingsbury, Stanley and Tripp counties each had seven.
Day, Potter and Walworth counties each had six new cases and Aurora, Deuel and Ziebach counties each had five. Corson and Faulk counties both added four new cases and Clark, Edmunds, Mellette and Perkins counties each added three.
Jackson, Marshall and Sully counties had two positive tests each and Bennett, Campbell, Haakon, Jerauld, Jones, McPherson and Miner counties each had one.
