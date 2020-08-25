31 coronavirus cases reported at Monument Health Custer Care Center

From there, caregivers at the Center started contact tracing and mass testing of all residents and staff to “get a clear baseline of positives.” Thirteen cases were identified among staff, who were sent home to self-isolate.

“Now that we have these baseline results our goal is to not have any more,” Fiscarelli said. “We are working on containing any avenue for spread at this point.”

By Aug. 11, the first resident test came back positive. Within the next couple of days, more tests funneled in “which was anticipated,” Fiscarelli said, noting testing continued until Aug. 13.

The 18 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have mild symptoms and none have required hospitalization so far, he said, noting their families were notified of the positive cases. Sick residents are staying in their own COVID-19 unit separate from 30 residents who tested negative.

Caregivers who are dedicated to caring for those in the COVID-19 unit wear full personal protective equipment — a gown, gloves, face shield and face mask — while caring for the sick residents. Monument Health also makes attempts to provide residents with a mask when caregivers see them, Fiscarelli said.