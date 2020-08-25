31 coronavirus cases reported at Monument Health Custer Care Center

Caregivers said Tuesday they are unsure how COVID-19 first spread in a long-term care facility more than two weeks ago where 18 residents and 13 caregivers have now tested positive for coronavirus.
Conner Fiscarelli, senior director of long term care services at Monument Health's Custer Care Center, said it is still unknown if the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally played a factor in the spread. The rally ran from Aug. 7 to Aug. 16. The first caregiver tested positive for COVID-19 at the Monument Health Custer Care Center on Aug. 8.
Fiscarelli said the Department of Health is conducting contact tracing, which is a process of identifying persons who may have come into contact with an infected person and the collection of information about their contacts.
DOH Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Monday that the health department is “actively working with” Monument Health and reviewing their infection control practices. She said the Center is taking appropriate action to minimize the impact of COVID-19 in the facility.
The first caregiver at the Center tested positive over the weekend of Aug. 8, Fiscarelli said, and “at this time, it’s not known exactly if that caregiver was the individual that brought (coronavirus) in.” The caregiver did not work while symptomatic, he said.
From there, caregivers at the Center started contact tracing and mass testing of all residents and staff to “get a clear baseline of positives.” Thirteen cases were identified among staff, who were sent home to self-isolate.
“Now that we have these baseline results our goal is to not have any more,” Fiscarelli said. “We are working on containing any avenue for spread at this point.”
By Aug. 11, the first resident test came back positive. Within the next couple of days, more tests funneled in “which was anticipated,” Fiscarelli said, noting testing continued until Aug. 13.
The 18 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have mild symptoms and none have required hospitalization so far, he said, noting their families were notified of the positive cases. Sick residents are staying in their own COVID-19 unit separate from 30 residents who tested negative.
Caregivers who are dedicated to caring for those in the COVID-19 unit wear full personal protective equipment — a gown, gloves, face shield and face mask — while caring for the sick residents. Monument Health also makes attempts to provide residents with a mask when caregivers see them, Fiscarelli said.
There was no official policy preventing Monument Health staff from attending the rally or working at the rally, said spokesman Dan Daly.
Daly said staff are asked to self-monitor and self-screen for their symptoms, and to stay home if they are ill.
