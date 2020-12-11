$345 million in grants available to small businesses, nonprofits and health care providers hit by COVID-19

An additional $345 million in grants are available for small businesses, nonprofits and health care providers dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small businesses and nonprofits that are eligible can apply for up to $195 million in grants to compensate for reductions in cash flow from September through November.

Eligibility for the grant will be the same as the initial round of grants. Grantees from the first round will be eligible to apply for additional funding, and entities that have not previously applied will still be eligible as well.

The additional health care grants will help cover expenses and lost revenue in October and November for health care providers. $150 million is available to eligible health care providers, with $75 million available for hospitals, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, and $75 million available for other community-based providers of safety net programs.

To qualify, providers must deliver services in under-served areas of the state or to persons who are uninsured or part of a vulnerable population such as seniors, persons with disabilities, or children. Funds will offset increased costs and lost revenue due to COVID-19 and ensure continuation of essential healthcare services.