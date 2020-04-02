36 new cases of COVID-19 in state; Lawrence County has substantial community spread

Thirty six new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in South Dakota, bringing the state’s total to 165.
Of the 165 cases, 57 have recovered. Five people were hospitalized Thursday, and six were newly recovered Thursday.
Singular cases were reported in Codington, Davison, Hughes, Lake, Pennington, Roberts, Spink, Turner and Yankton counties.
Brown County reported two cases on Thursday, Lawrence added three, Lincoln added six, Minnehaha added 14 and Union added two.
Joshua Clayton, epidemiologist for the Department of Health, said at a news conference that the new case in Hughes County is not associated with the inmate at the women’s prison in Pierre who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Clayton also said the department hasn’t tied any of the infections in Pennington County or in the state back to the caregiver at Monument Health who worked in the cancer care institute and potentially exposed 112 people.
“The investigation that we have is ongoing,” Clayton said. “We don’t typically identify specific exposures like that.”
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary for the Department of Health, said her department received several deliveries from the strategic national stockpile this week, but they’re still looking to procure needed supplies.
“We’re using outside suppliers as well as continuing to work through the FEMA process,” she said. “We’ve been able to keep up with requests fairly well. We will be continuing our efforts to secure gowns, face shields and ventilators.”
She said her department is assessing the number of ventilators available in the state with hospitals right now.
“It’s a little bit more complicated than just the number of ventilators, because we have to look at things like anesthesia machines and other equipment that can serve in the role of helping individuals,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “I don’t have a concrete number (of ventilators) for you right now, but that is our process.”
Fran Carr, a reporter from the West River Eagle, pressed Malsam-Rysdon on a model he said shows that 52 percent of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation would be infected with COVID-19.
She added that Indian Health Services is not prepared to handle that size of an outbreak.
“They only have 12 beds in their hospital,” Carr said. “The citizens who are coming off of reservations come into the hospital systems.”
Malsam-Rysdon said she didn’t know what model she was talking about and that the state wasn't using the same model to look at that data.
“I’m not sure what model you’re referring to,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We are actively working with all hospitals across the state, including (Indian Health Services) to determine their ability to surge, to build additional capacity where needed, and to ensure that we have equipment and additional staff available to the extent that that’s available.
Lawrence and Lincoln Counties are now both defined as having substantial community spread, meaning there are five or more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in those counties.
Roberts and Spink counties are newly listed as having minimal to moderate community spread, meaning there is a single case of community-acquired COVID-19 in each county.
Clayton said COVID-19 can survive for up to three days on certain surfaces.
“It does vary by the type of surface,” Clayton said. “Hard surfaces that are non-porous like metal and plastic, it survives upwards of that three days, or things like paper and cardboard, the survivability of the virus is much lower.”
Malsam-Rysdon, added that the main routes of transmission are droplets from infected people.
