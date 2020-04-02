36 new cases of COVID-19 in state; Lawrence County has substantial community spread

“We’re using outside suppliers as well as continuing to work through the FEMA process,” she said. “We’ve been able to keep up with requests fairly well. We will be continuing our efforts to secure gowns, face shields and ventilators.”

She said her department is assessing the number of ventilators available in the state with hospitals right now.

“It’s a little bit more complicated than just the number of ventilators, because we have to look at things like anesthesia machines and other equipment that can serve in the role of helping individuals,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “I don’t have a concrete number (of ventilators) for you right now, but that is our process.”

Fran Carr, a reporter from the West River Eagle, pressed Malsam-Rysdon on a model he said shows that 52 percent of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation would be infected with COVID-19.

She added that Indian Health Services is not prepared to handle that size of an outbreak.

“They only have 12 beds in their hospital,” Carr said. “The citizens who are coming off of reservations come into the hospital systems.”