42 deaths reported Sunday, total climbs to 819

Only nine states and the District of Columbia have more COVID-19 deaths per thousand residents than South Dakota. After the Department of Health reported 42 deaths Sunday, it raised November's total to 394 and the overall death toll in the state to 819.

Twenty-two women and 20 men had their deaths reported Sunday. One person in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s, 11 in their 70s and 23 were in their 80s.

Black Hills counties reported a significant number of deaths Sunday. Pennington, Butte and Meade counties reported one death each and Oglala-Lakota and Lawrence counties each reported three.

Seven deaths were reported in Minnehaha County and four in Davison County. Brown County reported three deaths and two were reported in Codington, Hutchinson, Lincoln and Todd counties. Bon Homme, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Hamlin, Lake, Spink, Sully, turner, Walworth and Ziebach counties all reported one death Sunday.

The number of active cases increased by 30 to 16,897 as the Department of Health reported 851 new infections bringing the state's total to 73,065. There are still 577 people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses across the state - down three from Saturday. Ninety-seven people are in intensive care units and 49 are using ventilators.

