42 deaths reported Sunday, total climbs to 819

Only nine states and the District of Columbia have more COVID-19 deaths per thousand residents than South Dakota. After the Department of Health reported 42 deaths Sunday, it raised November's total to 394 and the overall death toll in the state to 819.
Twenty-two women and 20 men had their deaths reported Sunday. One person in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s, 11 in their 70s and 23 were in their 80s.
Black Hills counties reported a significant number of deaths Sunday. Pennington, Butte and Meade counties reported one death each and Oglala-Lakota and Lawrence counties each reported three.
Seven deaths were reported in Minnehaha County and four in Davison County. Brown County reported three deaths and two were reported in Codington, Hutchinson, Lincoln and Todd counties. Bon Homme, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Hamlin, Lake, Spink, Sully, turner, Walworth and Ziebach counties all reported one death Sunday.
The number of active cases increased by 30 to 16,897 as the Department of Health reported 851 new infections bringing the state's total to 73,065. There are still 577 people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses across the state - down three from Saturday. Ninety-seven people are in intensive care units and 49 are using ventilators.
Pennington County reported 85 positive tests Sunday on 319 total tests. The county has had 7,764 cases with 1,803 of them still active. Elsewhere in the Black Hills, Meade County had 17 new infections and Oglala-Lakota and Lawrence counties each added 12. There were eight new cases in Custer County, four in Butte County and two in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County reported 206 new infections Sunday and Lincoln County had 52. Brown County reported 47 new cases and Yankton County had 38. Beadle and Brookings counties each reported 32 positive tests and Hughes County had 22.
There were 18 new cases in Todd County and 17 in Bon Homme and Davison counties. Codington County added 13 new cases and there were 11 in Roberts and Walworth counties. Perkins County reported 10 new infections and there were nine in Grant, Hutchinson, Kingsbury and Union counties. Eight new cases were reported in Aurora, Lake and Potter counties and seven in Corson, Hand and Spink counties.
Six new cases were reported in Mellette and Moody counties and five in Clay, Gregory, McCook and Tripp counties. Bennett, Brule, Hanson and McPherson counties had four new infections and there were three in Dewey, Edmunds, Hamlin and Turner counties.
Two positive tests were reported in Campbell, Day, Douglas, Haakon, Jackson and Stanley counties and one in Buffalo, Clark, Deuel, Faulk, Jerauld, Lyman, Marshall, Sanborn and Sully counties.
People over 70 made up 116 of the 851 new cases Sunday. Children under 19 were responsible for 154 new cases and people in their 20s made up 119 positive tests.
