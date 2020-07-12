45 new cases reported, active cases and hospitalizations drop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With 1,002 tests for Sunday morning's report, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 45 new cases of coronavirus. The number of active cases in the state decreased by seven to 868.

Two statistics were promising. No new deaths were reported and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illness dropped by 12 to 53. Twenty of those patients are in the Monument Health system.

The total number of positive tests in South Dakota now stands at 7,499.

Pennington County received 75 tests back Saturday for Sunday's report. The county reported five new cases for a total of 635 with 140 active cases - down six from Saturday.

Oglala-Lakota County reported three new cases on 10 tests Sunday. There are 31 active cases there. Meade, Lawrence, Custer, Fall River and Butte counties all reported no new cases. There were a total of 58 tests for those counties. Custer and Lawrence counties have one active case, Fall River and Butte counties have three active cases and Meade County has eight cases that are still considered active infections.

Lincoln County reported the highest number of new cases Sunday with six, followed by Minnehaha County with five. Beadle, Brown, Dewey, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, and Spink counties all reported two new cases. Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Davison, Grant, Hughes, Jackson, McCook, McPherson, Roberts, Todd, Union, and Yankton counties all added one new case Sunday.