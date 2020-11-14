53 deaths reported in South Dakota along with 1,855 new infections

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state added 1,855 new infections Saturday to bring its total to 64,182 with 18,747 active cases in the state. That is up 4,374 - or 30% - since November 1.

Of those new infections, 167 are in the highest-risk age group of people over 70. There were 321 in people in their 20s and 301 in children under 19.

Pennington County added 200 new cases Saturday to bring the county's total to 6,847 with 2,072 active cases. Active cases in Pennington County are up 500 in one week and almost 700 in two weeks. Lawrence County added 50 new cases and Meade County reported 33. Oglala-Lakota County reported 29 new infections and Butte County had 18. Custer County had eight positive tests and Fall River County added seven.

Minnehaha County reported 465 positive tests and Lincoln County added 123. Davison County had 86 new infections and Brown County added 81. Yankton County reported 65 positive tests and Brookings County had 61. Beadle County had 51 positive tests and Hughes County had 47. Hutchinson County had 39 new infections and there were 28 in Lake and Union counties. Codington County reported 24 new infections and there were 23 in Clay and Todd counties. McCook County reported 22 positive tests and Grant County had 20.