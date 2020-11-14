53 deaths reported in South Dakota along with 1,855 new infections

Almost 10 percent of the total number of COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic were reported Saturday.
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 53 deaths bringing November's total to 196 and the overall number to 621. There were 202 deaths in October.
The number was likely inflated by delayed reporting due to the midweek holiday. The state only reported one death since Wednesday.
The deaths included 29 women and 24 men. One person in their 30s died, along with two in their 50s and three in their 60s. Thirteen deaths were reported for people in their 70s and 34 for people over 80.
Pennington County reported four deaths Saturday and Meade County reported one. Minnehaha County reported 10 deaths and McCook County had six. There were four deaths reported in Codington County and three in Lincoln and Roberts counties. Two deaths were reported in Beadle, Bon Homme, Brule, Gregory, Moody and Turner counties and one in Brookings, Brown, Corson, Davison, Faulk, Grant, Jackson, Oglala-Lakota, Union and Ziebach counties.
North Dakota added several restrictions trying to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 there and the hospitalizations and deaths that follow those infections. Sioux Falls and Rapid City have refused to impose mask mandates and Governor Kristi Noem said Friday she would resist even enforcing national precautions put in place by the Joe Biden administration after he becomes President in January.
Support Local Journalism
The state added 1,855 new infections Saturday to bring its total to 64,182 with 18,747 active cases in the state. That is up 4,374 - or 30% - since November 1.
Of those new infections, 167 are in the highest-risk age group of people over 70. There were 321 in people in their 20s and 301 in children under 19.
Pennington County added 200 new cases Saturday to bring the county's total to 6,847 with 2,072 active cases. Active cases in Pennington County are up 500 in one week and almost 700 in two weeks. Lawrence County added 50 new cases and Meade County reported 33. Oglala-Lakota County reported 29 new infections and Butte County had 18. Custer County had eight positive tests and Fall River County added seven.
Minnehaha County reported 465 positive tests and Lincoln County added 123. Davison County had 86 new infections and Brown County added 81. Yankton County reported 65 positive tests and Brookings County had 61. Beadle County had 51 positive tests and Hughes County had 47. Hutchinson County had 39 new infections and there were 28 in Lake and Union counties. Codington County reported 24 new infections and there were 23 in Clay and Todd counties. McCook County reported 22 positive tests and Grant County had 20.
Brule County reported 17 new cases Saturday and there were 14 in Dewey, Kingsbury and Sanborn counties. There were 13 new infections in Aurora, Day and Hanson counties and 12 in Lyman and Roberts counties. Eleven new cases were reported in Hamlin, Tripp and Turner counties and there were 10 in Corson, Hand and Walworth counties.
There were nine new infections in Bon Homme, Hyde, Potter and Spink counties and eight in Charles Mix, Perkins and Stanley counties. Seven new cases were reported in Marshall and Sully counties and six in Buffalo, Douglas, Jerauld and McPherson counties. Edmunds, Gregory, Jackson and Mellette counties each had five positive tests and there were three in Clark, Haakon and Miner counties. Two new cases were reported in Bennett, Campbell, Deuel and Faulk counties and Harding, Jones, Moody and Ziebach counties each reported one.
There are 549 people hospitalized across the state with ninety-two people being treated in intensive care units and 45 using ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals have 97 patients with 16 in ICU and 11 on ventilators.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.