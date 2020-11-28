54 deaths reported Saturday, COVID-19 death toll grows to 942

Pennington County reported 90 new infections on 233 tests. There have been 8,465 cases in the county with 1,841 of them still considered active. Meade County reported 17 positive tests Saturday and Lawrence County had 12. There were nine in Oglala-Lakota and Custer counties and two in Butte and Fall River counties.

Minnehaha County reported 202 new cases Saturday. Yankton County had 45 and there were 44 in Brown County. Lincoln County added 32 new cases and there were 23 in Charles Mix, 22 in Brookings, 21 in Davision and 20 in Union.

Hamlin County had 18 new infections and there were 17 in Todd County, 16 in Hughes County and 15 in Codington County. There were 13 positive tests in Beadle County, 12 in Grant and Roberts counties, 11 in Clay and Hutchinson counties and 10 in Bon Homme and Walworth counties.

Lake County reported nine new cases and there were eight in Day and Kingsbury counties. Seven new infections were reported in Brule, Hanson and Lyman counties and six in Corson, Marshall and McCook counties.