54 deaths reported Saturday, COVID-19 death toll grows to 942

South Dakota broke another record Saturday. One day after reporting 39 deaths, the Department of Health reported 54 COVID-19 deaths in the state. The previous record had been 53 two weeks ago on Nov. 14.
That brings the total to 517 for November and 942 overall. There were only 425 deaths in the state when the month began.
The deaths Saturday included 31 men and 23 women. There were five people in their 50s, 11 in their 60s, 13 in their 70s and 25 over 80 years old.
Pennington County reported four deaths to bring the county's total to 77 since March. Minnehaha County reported 11 deaths Saturday. Codington and Davison counties each reported four and Oglala-Lakota, Aurora, Buffalo, Day, Faulk, Jackson, Lincoln, Roberts, Tripp, Turner and Union counties all reported two. One death was reported in Beadle, Brown, Charles Mix, Grant, Gregory, Hamlin, Hanson, Hutchinson and Walworth counties.
Due in part to the number of deaths Saturday, the number of people hospitalized dropped 30 to 539. Ninety-five of those patients are in intensive care units and 55 are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 116 patients in hospitals with 15 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.
There were 819 new infections reported Saturday on 1,892 people tested. There have been 79,099 positive tests in the state with 17,106 of those cases still active - an increase of 724 from Friday's report.
Pennington County reported 90 new infections on 233 tests. There have been 8,465 cases in the county with 1,841 of them still considered active. Meade County reported 17 positive tests Saturday and Lawrence County had 12. There were nine in Oglala-Lakota and Custer counties and two in Butte and Fall River counties.
Minnehaha County reported 202 new cases Saturday. Yankton County had 45 and there were 44 in Brown County. Lincoln County added 32 new cases and there were 23 in Charles Mix, 22 in Brookings, 21 in Davision and 20 in Union.
Hamlin County had 18 new infections and there were 17 in Todd County, 16 in Hughes County and 15 in Codington County. There were 13 positive tests in Beadle County, 12 in Grant and Roberts counties, 11 in Clay and Hutchinson counties and 10 in Bon Homme and Walworth counties.
Lake County reported nine new cases and there were eight in Day and Kingsbury counties. Seven new infections were reported in Brule, Hanson and Lyman counties and six in Corson, Marshall and McCook counties.
Five positive tests were reported in Deuel, Moody, Potter and Turner counties and four in Aurora, Douglas and Tripp counties. Clark, Edmunds and Spink counties each had three new cases and there were two in Gregory, Jackson, McPherson, Mellette, Perkins and Sanborn counties. One new case was reported in Bennett, Buffalo, Faulk, Hand, Harding, Jerauld, Miner and Stanley counties.
For Saturday's report, there were 138 cases in children under 19. People in their 20s were responsible for 117 new infections and 105 people over 70 tested positive.
