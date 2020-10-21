582 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths in reported in state

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 582 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and three more coronavirus deaths.
Wednesday marked the first COVID-19 deaths for both Marshall and Miner counties, and the fourth for Buffalo County. The woman and two men who died of COVID-19 Wednesday were in their 60s, 70s and 80 or older. The statewide death toll rose to 333.
South Dakota now has 35,044 COVID-19 cases, including 26,023 recoveries and 8,688 active cases.
Forty-six more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, pushing the state’s total hospital count to 332. 2,239 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.
The state reports 76 patients in the Black Hills region are hospitalized for COVID-19, including 10 in ICU beds and four on ventilators.
DOH officials reported that eight of the 171 inmates and staff at the Mike Durfee state prison who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
Risks
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton shared data Wednesday for South Dakota’s hospitalization rates throughout the pandemic. Those 60 and older account for 20% of the cases, but 59% of the hospitalizations while children and young adults under 30 account for 35% of cases but 8% of hospitalizations.
Clayton also said the highest death rate for COVID-19 in the state has been among those 80 and older. More than 12% of those who have contracted COVID-19 in that age range have died from the virus or its complications.
“No matter your age, your risk for severe disease is not zero,” Clayton said. “Everyone should take appropriate precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”
Clayton pointed to a “Swiss cheese analogy,” which he said illustrates how people should use several layers of intervention or prevention activities to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
“With that analogy, you have interventions — staying at home when you’re sick, covering your coughs and sneezes, washing your hands, avoiding crowds, wearing a mask — but none of those individually are perfect,” Clayton said. “They all have holes. If you stack up each of those interventions, those holes start to cover. The layering of those imperfect interventions can similarly slow down COVID-19 transmission in the state.”
Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH’s new feature, the COVID Age Risk Calculator, can be a beneficial tool to help South Dakotans understand their risk factors and likelihood of hospitalization or poor outcomes if they contract COVID-19.
Holiday travel
Both Clayton and state health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said they would take a “wait and see” approach to determining whether to travel for the holiday season.
“When we have people coming together, that does pose a risk of transmission,” Clayton said. “Symptoms alone do not identify a person with COVID-19, and their ability to transmit the virus.”
Clayton said he would decide on travel based on the level of COVID-19 transmission in the state at that time.
“It doesn’t mean you can’t have family time. You can create new traditions,” Clayton said.
Malsam-Rysdon’s family all lives in South Dakota, she said, so if they were to travel “it would not be much further than where we live.”
“Especially when you’ve got older family members that would be part of those kinds of celebrations, we just want to be really careful and protect those folks,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Testing
Wednesday’s report came from 4,666 tests for a positive rate of 12.5%. When asked if the state would consider increasing its goal of testing 5% of the population each month, Malsam-Rysdon said the goal is tied to a federal plan and the DOH would “entertain” changes to the goal as it makes changes to the plan.
South Dakota is in contract negotiations to be able to provide in-home saliva testing for COVID-19 for household close contacts of positive cases. Malsam-Rysdon said the negotiations are ongoing this week, and that she would have more of a timeline on the testing rollout next week.
Clayton said the DOH has not confirmed that any South Dakotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been infected with it more than once. The CDC criteria for repeat infections that the DOH follows is “pretty steep” for that, he said.
On the first positive test, the investigation is conducted. From there, any subsequent positive test within 90 days is not investigated a second time unless there is a specific concern on the part of the medical provider that the person may be reinfected, Clayton said.
After 90 days, those individuals are further investigated according to CDC guidance for reinfections, Clayton said, noting people can remain positive for “quite some time” with a PCR test.
Reasons for people to get tested for COVID-19 more than once may include antigen tests when a clinician wants to confirm the results with a PCR test, people tested by their clinician to help monitor their ongoing illness or other reasons, Clayton said.
Contact tracing
Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH is onboarding some members of the National Guard to assist with case investigations for contact tracing. Staff levels have “dramatically” increased from 20 at the start of the pandemic to the more than 300 staff the DOH has now to assist with contact tracing. The contact tracers work from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Contact tracing investigations are prioritized for K-12 students, teachers, those 65 and older, those in long-term care settings or congregate living settings such as correctional facilities, Malsam-Rysdon said.
In health care settings, oftentimes the employee health department assists with contact tracing, Clayton said. Schools, some tribes, long-term care facilities and other settings may perform their own close contact notifications independent of the DOH, health officials said.
When contact notifications are done, household contacts are handled by investigators and other contacts not in the household (work, social life) are handled by the National Guard.
In some situations, lab results aren’t reported to the DOH in a timely way or multiple efforts are made to contact an individual which can slow the contact tracing process down, Malsam-Rysdon said.
North Dakota this week told COVID-19 positive residents that they should perform their own contact tracing. When asked if South Dakota would ever reach such a point in its response, Malsam-Rysdon said health care providers are encouraged to give patients information about isolation and to encourage people to start thinking about notifying their close contacts to quarantine.
“Let them know so they can start to quarantine if necessary,” she said. “That’s a pretty typical process that we use verbally and follow up when we can do that.”
