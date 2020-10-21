582 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths in reported in state

Holiday travel

Both Clayton and state health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said they would take a “wait and see” approach to determining whether to travel for the holiday season.

“When we have people coming together, that does pose a risk of transmission,” Clayton said. “Symptoms alone do not identify a person with COVID-19, and their ability to transmit the virus.”

Clayton said he would decide on travel based on the level of COVID-19 transmission in the state at that time.

“It doesn’t mean you can’t have family time. You can create new traditions,” Clayton said.

Malsam-Rysdon’s family all lives in South Dakota, she said, so if they were to travel “it would not be much further than where we live.”

“Especially when you’ve got older family members that would be part of those kinds of celebrations, we just want to be really careful and protect those folks,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Testing