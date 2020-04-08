73 new cases of COVID-19 in the state; single-largest daily jump in numbers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are 73 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota as of Wednesday, the largest single-day jump in numbers reported by the state Department of Health this far in the pandemic.

63 of the new cases come from Minnehaha County, which is home to Sioux Falls. Minnehaha County now has 228 cases, with 41 recovered. A total of 393 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary for the health department, said she couldn’t answer a question about rates of testing in different areas of the state but her department is “actively looking at ways to enhance its data collection.”

So far, the state Department of Health doesn’t keep track of negative tests that are run by county, because many results come from private labs. Malsam-Rysdon said that information is voluntary and not required to be reported.

Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist for the Department of Health, said the department has identified a cluster at one business in Sioux Falls which is now closed and is working to identify any people who may have been exposed there. Clayton could not specify which business may have had the outbreak there.