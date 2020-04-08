73 new cases of COVID-19 in the state; single-largest daily jump in numbers

There are 73 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota as of Wednesday, the largest single-day jump in numbers reported by the state Department of Health this far in the pandemic.
63 of the new cases come from Minnehaha County, which is home to Sioux Falls. Minnehaha County now has 228 cases, with 41 recovered. A total of 393 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary for the health department, said she couldn’t answer a question about rates of testing in different areas of the state but her department is “actively looking at ways to enhance its data collection.”
So far, the state Department of Health doesn’t keep track of negative tests that are run by county, because many results come from private labs. Malsam-Rysdon said that information is voluntary and not required to be reported.
Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist for the Department of Health, said the department has identified a cluster at one business in Sioux Falls which is now closed and is working to identify any people who may have been exposed there. Clayton could not specify which business may have had the outbreak there.
The other 10 new cases are individual cases in Bon Homme, Lake, Oglala Lakota and Turner counties, as well as 2 in Yankton and 4 in Lincoln County.
The Oglala Lakota County case is the first case on the Pine Ridge Reservation, which went on a 72-hour lockdown on Tuesday to restrict non-essential travel into and out of the reservation.
In Yankton County, the Department of Health released information to the public Tuesday about when an employee at the Yankton Walmart pharmacy may have transmitted COVID-19 to customers.
Clayton said the department has heard back from some people who did go to the pharmacy at that time and are working to identify any other people they were in contact with.
People who may have visited the pharmacy on March 25 and March 30 are asked to monitor their symptoms and self-quarantine at home until April 13.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.