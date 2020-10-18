8 deaths, 658 new cases reported Sunday

South Dakota has reached 100 COVID-19 deaths in October as the Department of Health reported eight more deaths Sunday. There have been a total of 323 deaths since March.
The eight deaths reported Sunday included younger victims. Four of those who died were in their 50s and one was in their 40s. One was in their 60s, one in their 70s and one over 80. There were four men and four women among those who died. Roberts and Minnehaha counties each reported two deaths and there was one from Pennington, Meade, Moody and Bennett counties.
The number of people being treated in hospitals across the state increased by five to 300. Sixty-five of those are in intensive care units and 30 require the assistance of a ventilator. Sixty-seven people are hospitalized in Black Hills region facilities.
There were 658 new infections reported Sunday from 1,843 people who were tested. That brings the state total to 33,269 and the number of active cases is over 8,000 for the first time ever at 8,012. For perspective, that means one out of every 110 people in the state has an active COVID-19 infection.
Pennington County added 50 new cases Sunday and the total of active cases remained unchanged at 789. Lawrence County reported 21 new infections and Oglala-Lakota County reported 14. Meade County had 12 positive tests and Custer County added 10. Fall River County added eight cases and there were seven positive tests in Butte County.
Minnehaha County continues to lead the state with 120 new positive tests and Brookings County added 44. Lincoln County had 37 new cases and Codington County added 28. There were 20 positive tests in Brown and Yankton counties and Turner County added 16. There were 15 new cases reported in Beadle, Hughes, and Davison counties and 13 in Bon Homme and Union counties. Harding County also added 13 new cases to bring their total to 32.
Brule and Lake counties reported nine positive tests and Faulk and Todd counties reported eight. Clay County reported seven new cases and there were six in Buffalo, Grant, Kingsbury and Miner counties.
Hutchinson, Roberts, Sanborn and Tripp counties reported five positive tests and there were four in Charles Mix, Clark, Day, Haakon, Hamlin and Walworth counties. Three new cases were reported in Campbell, Deuel, Gregory and Jackson counties and two in Bennett, Douglas, Hand, Lyman, Marshall, McCook and Sully counties. One new case was discovered in Aurora, Corson, Jones, Moody, and Perkins counties
There were 80 new cases reported among people over 70. Children under 10 made up 20 tests and there were 64 positive tests among children between 10-19.
