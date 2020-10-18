8 deaths, 658 new cases reported Sunday

South Dakota has reached 100 COVID-19 deaths in October as the Department of Health reported eight more deaths Sunday. There have been a total of 323 deaths since March.

The eight deaths reported Sunday included younger victims. Four of those who died were in their 50s and one was in their 40s. One was in their 60s, one in their 70s and one over 80. There were four men and four women among those who died. Roberts and Minnehaha counties each reported two deaths and there was one from Pennington, Meade, Moody and Bennett counties.

The number of people being treated in hospitals across the state increased by five to 300. Sixty-five of those are in intensive care units and 30 require the assistance of a ventilator. Sixty-seven people are hospitalized in Black Hills region facilities.

There were 658 new infections reported Sunday from 1,843 people who were tested. That brings the state total to 33,269 and the number of active cases is over 8,000 for the first time ever at 8,012. For perspective, that means one out of every 110 people in the state has an active COVID-19 infection.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}