8 deaths, 806 new cases reported Saturday

Eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Saturday bringing the death total for October to 92 and 315 overall.
The deaths included four men and four women. One was in their 50s, two in their 70s and five were over 80. One death was reported in Kingsbury, Douglas and Day counties. Three Lincoln County deaths were reported and two in Minnehaha County.
Those numbers are likely to continue to rise as new COVID-19 infections rose by 806 on 2,214 people tested. The new infections brought the total in the state to 32,611 and active cases increased by 456 to 7,768.
There are 295 people being treated for COVID-19 illness across the state.
Pennington County reported 41 new cases on 212 tests. That brings the total in the county to 3,504 and active cases increased by one to 789.
Oglala-Lakota County reported 26 new cases Saturday and Lawrence County had 11. Meade County reported seven positive tests and there were six in Custer, five in Fall River and 4 in Butte counties.
Minnehaha County reported 180 positive tests and Bon Homme County added 97. Lincoln and Brown counties added 47 and Brookings County reported 46.
Davison County had 35 new infections and Turner County reported 20. There were 14 new cases in Beadle County and 13 in Union County.
Codington County reported 12 positive tests and Todd County had 11. There were 10 new infections in Hughes and Clay counties and nine in Miner and Kingsbury counties. There were eight positive tests in Aurora County and seven in Spink and Grant counties. There were six new infections in Edmunds, Hamlin, McCook and Moody counties and five in Day and Lake counties.
Four new cases were reported in Brule, Buffalo, Sully, Roberts, Hutchinson and Tripp counties and Campbell, Faulk, Haakon, Hand, Stanley and Walworth counties each reported three.
Bennett, Deuel, Dewey, Gregory, Jones and Sanborn counties reported two cases and one new infection was reported in Clark, Douglas, Hanson, Hand, Lyman, Marshall, McPherson, Mellette, Perkins and Potter counties.
There were 22 children under 10 and 75 between 10-19 who tested positive for Saturday's report and 160 people in their 20s. The at-risk group of patients over 70 increased by 63.
