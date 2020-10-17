8 deaths, 806 new cases reported Saturday

Eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Saturday bringing the death total for October to 92 and 315 overall.

The deaths included four men and four women. One was in their 50s, two in their 70s and five were over 80. One death was reported in Kingsbury, Douglas and Day counties. Three Lincoln County deaths were reported and two in Minnehaha County.

Those numbers are likely to continue to rise as new COVID-19 infections rose by 806 on 2,214 people tested. The new infections brought the total in the state to 32,611 and active cases increased by 456 to 7,768.

There are 295 people being treated for COVID-19 illness across the state.

Pennington County reported 41 new cases on 212 tests. That brings the total in the county to 3,504 and active cases increased by one to 789.

Oglala-Lakota County reported 26 new cases Saturday and Lawrence County had 11. Meade County reported seven positive tests and there were six in Custer, five in Fall River and 4 in Butte counties.

Minnehaha County reported 180 positive tests and Bon Homme County added 97. Lincoln and Brown counties added 47 and Brookings County reported 46.