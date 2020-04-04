A bumpy road for COVID-19 testing in South Dakota

Noem responded that other states with greater outbreaks had stopped testing because there were so many residents with symptoms who had been in contact with positive cases.

“They’ve focused on taking care of those vulnerable populations, putting their focus on taking care of those who might be in more of a critical situation because of health conditions or because they’re elderly,” she said. “There will come a point in time where South Dakota will need to do that, too.”

On March 26, a reporter asked about patients who test negative for influenza or strep throat, for example, and exhibit COVID-19 symptoms but are denied a test. Noem said those patients should know that health care providers and doctors are following CDC protocols.

She also said there will be a point in time where the testing does not help locate and define the spread in the state and that testing for young or healthy individuals may not happen.

“I don’t want to second-guess what’s happening at every doctor’s office across the state of South Dakota; they are the experts,” Noem said. “We have not directed them at all at the state on what those protocols should be and who gets the test and who doesn’t.”