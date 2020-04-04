A bumpy road for COVID-19 testing in South Dakota

Testing for COVID-19 has been a problem nationwide for weeks as U.S. health officials missed the mark with the testing rollout and misled state laboratories, including South Dakota's, about the amount of testing supplies they would receive.
Countries like South Korea started testing its citizens early and widely to identify those with infections and isolate them at home before the virus could spread further.
The U.S. response was much slower. COVID-19 is named for the year it originated: 2019. President Trump was warned by U.S. Intelligence about the virus in January; meanwhile, he continued to dismiss the threat of the coronavirus.
Patient Zero for the U.S. outbreak arrived Jan. 15 in Seattle, returning from a trip to Wuhan, China. The FDA started working with outside labs Jan. 22 before opening up the emergency authorization process at the end of February.
State response
Gov. Kristi Noem said the state started planning in January on how to respond to the U.S. outbreak, launching its covid.sd.gov website on Jan. 27.
Noem said state government activated an internal emergency operations center on Feb. 10 and briefed the state Legislature on March 7 about the pandemic. Yet, Gov. Kristi Noem said on Feb. 28 that the threat of an outbreak in the state was "very low."
South Dakota's first cases were travel-related and reported March 10.
Huron in Beadle County was the hardest hit initially, as a single travel-related case on March 10 grew to 13 cases in two weeks.
State testing paused March 18 as South Dakota's Department of Health awaited testing supplies, enzymes and reagents needed at the state health lab to process a backlog of more than 350 tests. An order of supplies en route to Pierre was cancelled at the last minute that day.
The Department of Health has estimated it can run up to 180 tests in a day for high-priority patients, while private labs both in and out of the state have helped bulk up the state's daily testing counts. Sanford labs can run up to 400; Avera 200.
Monument Health began sending fewer tests to Pierre and more to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., on March 30 to free up testing capacity at the state health lab to perform more testing for other hospitals in the state. They estimate a turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours to get a result back.
Gov. Noem has repeatedly warned that there will be a point in time where the state cannot test everyone who has COVID-19 symptoms.
"While we put a lot of faith on testing to track the virus so far, there will be a point in time where those who are healthy, who are younger, may not necessarily get the test," Noem said March 23. "There will be so many folks impacted by (COVID-19) that we’ll need to focus on those with health conditions that need extra attention."
The state said it received a shipment of personal protective equipment — 143,000 surgery masks, 15,000 gowns and 1,400 face shields — as well as new rapid testing machines on Monday.
Yet, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said Wednesday her department still hadn't received them and that they were working on supply chain issues with the testing material.
Despite the increased testing capability and the shipment of supplies, some South Dakotans say they are still denied testing, or had to wait more than 48 hours — up to weeks — for their test results.
Shelli’s story
Shelli Grinager is a 42-year-old woman who works at a school in Rapid City. She traveled to New Orleans by flight for a work conference from March 7-12, shortly after Mardi Gras festivities in the city.
At the conference attended by more than 300 people, Shelli noticed people sitting extremely close to one another. She washed her hands frequently, used hand sanitizer and avoided shaking hands.
“We didn’t know about staying six feet away then, so we were sitting right next to each other,” she said on March 18.
After she returned on March 12 to Rapid City, Shelli figured she was exposed to the coronavirus. She began to distance herself from in-laws and others but, feeling fine, she went to work the next day.
On March 16, her workplace prepared to go virtual. Shelli said she began feeling cold symptoms, a low-grade fever and itchy throat. Shelli said she tried to make herself not cough by drinking water instead.
Shelli called Urgent Care in Baken Park that day when she started running a low-grade fever. A receptionist asked her a series of questions required by the Department of Health — travel history, symptoms and any known exposure to a positive COVID-19 patient.
“I said 'no,' and they said I don’t qualify for testing,” she said.
Shelli had no way of knowing if she had been exposed to COVID-19. It's possible that Shelli or the people she came into contact with at the conference had been exposed to COVID-19 but had mild symptoms.
Health officials have repeatedly reported that 80 percent of those exposed will have mild symptoms. The incubation period for COVID-19 is two to 14 days after initial exposure.
“I think there are many more people infected than are being reported because of the requirements for testing,” Grinager said.
Unknown exposure
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are told to self-quarantine in isolation in their homes for 14 days without fever-reducing medication. Noem has maintained that people who are sick should stay home.
Only those considered “high priority,” or with high-risk symptoms are tested. The Department of Health said those with pre-existing conditions or known exposure are eligible. Their tests tend to be processed faster in commercial labs and the state health lab in Pierre.
Others — those who don’t know if the people around them have COVID-19, those who feel symptoms but don’t have health insurance, those who don’t wish to go to the doctor for a diagnosis or treatment for other reasons — await testing results for days.
Noem said on March 13 that mandatory testing for individuals, or roadside testing, is not necessary. Noem has also recently criticized shelter-in-place orders, border closures and lockdowns.
The state has yet to implement a stay-home order, which Florida did on Wednesday and Minnesota started on March 25.
South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa are among the only states in the Midwest that have not issued a statewide stay-at-home order.
Wanda’s story
Wanda (who requested anonymity) is 68, a retired journalist, artist and counselor from Rapid City. She traveled to Canada at the end of February and to California before that.
She said she was denied testing at Monument Health on March 15 after she called and described her symptoms and travel history.
The symptoms included a cough, stuffy nose, sweating and chills. She said she slept for five hours one day. Wanda also has asthma, which can be considered a pre-existing condition, especially high-risk for COVID-19 patients.
When the Emergency Department at Monument Health denied her a test, she called her doctor. The nurse on-call at her doctor’s office said to call Monument Health.
She then called the Department of Health and was told that because Canada wasn’t listed as a risky place to travel by the World Health Organization, they couldn’t test her.
“Basically, their hands are tied with this list thing,” Wanda said. “They didn’t have much tests at the time.”
After that call, Wanda said she gave up.
“I knew I had a (regular) doctor appointment coming up on the 19th, and if they determined I needed a test, I would do what they did,” she said.
Wanda said her doctor swabbed her for a flu panel. When that came back negative, her doctor told her that swab would then go for testing at Sanford for COVID-19.
Wanda is still waiting to hear back about her COVID-19 results. She has been self-quarantining since she returned home from travel on Feb. 29 and is frustrated that she hasn't heard her results yet.
"It's getting ridiculous," Wanda said. "You'd like to know, are you negative or are you positive? Can you go shopping or not? Are all these tests just piling up somewhere? I'm not the only one waiting."
Jane’s story
Jane, 27, was tested March 16 for COVID-19 after traveling out of the state by airplane from March 6-10.
The Rapid City woman who requested anonymity said she awaited test results at home for six days before her negative result came back.
“I’m frustrated with the whole situation and how difficult it was,” Jane said. “It’s a lot more widespread than we are currently.”
She said she was tested March 16 at the Rapid City Medical Center after she had difficulty breathing but had no fever. Her nurse ordered a full respiratory panel for her, which came back completely negative. At that point, they couldn’t rule out COVID-19, so that's when Jane got tested for coronavirus.
Testing questions
In a March 23 press conference, a reporter asked about a person who has COVID-19 and was exposed to someone waiting for a pending test. That patient then called Avera and was told that if the person who got tested comes back positive, she should assume she’s positive.
Noem responded that other states with greater outbreaks had stopped testing because there were so many residents with symptoms who had been in contact with positive cases.
“They’ve focused on taking care of those vulnerable populations, putting their focus on taking care of those who might be in more of a critical situation because of health conditions or because they’re elderly,” she said. “There will come a point in time where South Dakota will need to do that, too.”
On March 26, a reporter asked about patients who test negative for influenza or strep throat, for example, and exhibit COVID-19 symptoms but are denied a test. Noem said those patients should know that health care providers and doctors are following CDC protocols.
She also said there will be a point in time where the testing does not help locate and define the spread in the state and that testing for young or healthy individuals may not happen.
“I don’t want to second-guess what’s happening at every doctor’s office across the state of South Dakota; they are the experts,” Noem said. “We have not directed them at all at the state on what those protocols should be and who gets the test and who doesn’t.”
On March 19, Noem was quick to point out in her daily briefing that the state has tested a higher number of individuals for our population than neighboring states.
“A lot of people out there say 'I think I have some symptoms, but they wouldn’t test me,'” she said. “We’ve actually tested a higher percentage of our population than our surrounding states and have less positive test results, so we’re in a good position.”
The only neighboring state that has tested more of its population is North Dakota, at .76%. South Dakota tested .54% of its population Friday; in Wyoming, .50%; Minnesota, .43%; Colorado, .36%; Iowa and Nebraska, .25%.
Local outbreaks
Department of Corrections
An inmate at the minimum-security women’s prison tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23. Inmates don’t generally travel outside of South Dakota’s borders, so her case was considered community spread. Her case is the sole case in Hughes County, which is marked on the state Department of Health website as having minimum to moderate community spread.
It’s possible she contracted COVID-19 outside of the facility at a work site, or from a new inmate or employee at the prison who was a carrier of COVID-19, but wasn’t sick or who maybe had mild symptoms that they brushed off as a common cold.
On March 26, three days after the inmate tested positive, the Department of Corrections instituted staff screening, including questions and temperature checks, as well as developed isolation and quarantine plans for all of its facilities.
They also restricted sending inmates into the community, adjusted schedules to reduce contacts and limited the size of inmate groups for meals and activities.
Monument Health
Paulette Davidson, president and CEO of Monument Health, said on March 25 there’s no policy for employee travel outside of the Black Hills, but there is a policy for employee travel outside of the U.S.
The outbreak in the U.S. has been ranked as worse than even Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the pandemic. As of Friday afternoon, there were 276,392 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,381 deaths in the U.S,, according to the CDC.
The Monument Health caregiver who tested positive for COVID-19 and came into contact with 112 people, including patients in the cancer care institute where she worked, had traveled within the U.S.
Outbreaks have also occurred in the state at a casino in Deadwood; at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community, after being on lockdown for more than three weeks; at a bank in Rapid City where a New York man visited and shortly tested positive at home for COVID-19; and at a Lawrence County jail where a contractor visited.
Concerned about COVID-19?
