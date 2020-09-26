A record 579 new cases reported Saturday, now 51 deaths in September

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota continues to shatter records as the pandemic continues to affect the state. According to the daily report by the Department of Health, the state added 579 new cases of COVID-19 illness on 2,181 tests - a 26.5 positivity rate. That total is more than 100 above any other day during the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

There have been a total of 21,133 cases and a record 3,742 of those are still considered active. That is 235 more active cases than Friday's report showed. The number of people being treated in the hospital across the state increased by 19 to 213. This is the first time more than 200 patients have been admitted at any time. There are 32 in the Monument Health system.

Two more deaths were reported Saturday - one from Pennington County and one from Lawrence County. That brings the total for the state to 218 deaths and 51 in September.

Both of the deaths reported Saturday were men. One was in his 70s and one was over 80.

Pennington County had 51 new cases to increase its total number of positive tests to 2,249. Just four days after the number of active cases dropped below 300, Pennington County now has 402 active cases.