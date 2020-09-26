A record 579 new cases reported Saturday, now 51 deaths in September

South Dakota continues to shatter records as the pandemic continues to affect the state. According to the daily report by the Department of Health, the state added 579 new cases of COVID-19 illness on 2,181 tests - a 26.5 positivity rate. That total is more than 100 above any other day during the coronavirus outbreak in the state.
There have been a total of 21,133 cases and a record 3,742 of those are still considered active. That is 235 more active cases than Friday's report showed. The number of people being treated in the hospital across the state increased by 19 to 213. This is the first time more than 200 patients have been admitted at any time. There are 32 in the Monument Health system.
Two more deaths were reported Saturday - one from Pennington County and one from Lawrence County. That brings the total for the state to 218 deaths and 51 in September.
Both of the deaths reported Saturday were men. One was in his 70s and one was over 80.
Pennington County had 51 new cases to increase its total number of positive tests to 2,249. Just four days after the number of active cases dropped below 300, Pennington County now has 402 active cases.
Oglala-Lakota County added 18 new cases and Lawrence County reported 15 Saturday. Meade County had 10 new positive tests and Butte County added six. Custer and Fall River counties each reported one new case.
Minnehaha County added 72 new cases Saturday and the outbreak in the state capital continues as Hughes County reported 45 more positive tests. Other counties with large totals of new cases included Codington with 37, Brown with 36, Lincoln with 35, Beadle with 26 and Davison with 25.
Roberts County added 23 new cases and Brookings County reported 20. Tripp County added 13 new cases and Charles Mix added 11 while Union and Grant counties reported 10.
Lyman and Yankton counties added nine cases each and Gregory, Hutchinson and Hamlin counties added seven. Turner County added six while there were five positive tests in Brule, Faulk, Moody and Spink counties.
There were four new cases in Bennett, Clay and Day counties and three in Aurora, Clark and Jones counties. Day, Hanson, Jackson, Jerauld McPherson, Sanbron and Walworth counties each reported two cases and Campbell, Deuel, Dewey, Haakon, Hand McCook, Miner, Stanley and Sully counties each added one.
Of the 579 new cases, 21 were in children under 10. Sixty-six more were in patients between 10-19 and 121 were cases from patients in their 20s. A concerning trend continues as 50 more people over 70 were diagnosed Saturday.
South Dakota’s public universities report the following active cases of COVID-19 among their students and staff as of 5 p.m. Friday :
South Dakota Mines: 9 students, 0 staff, 34 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 18 students, 1 staff, 93 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 24 students, 0 staff, 120 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 24 students, 2 staff, 121 quarantined
Dakota State University: 5 students, 0 staff, 72 quarantined
Northern State University: 10 students, 2 staff, 55 quarantined
