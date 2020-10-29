A tribute to our neighbors: Remembering South Dakotans who died of COVID-19

Bob Glanzer, 74, died April 3. Bob was a father of two and a representative from Huron in the South Dakota Legislature, first elected in 2017 and served until his death. He was a retired agriculture loan officer and former manager of the South Dakota State Fair. Gov. Kristi Noem remembered Bob as a “man of true integrity,” and the epitome of a statesman.

Agustín Rodriguez, 64, died April 16. Augustín was one of more than 900 Smithfield Foods employees who contracted COVID-19 from workplace exposure in Sioux Falls. His family remembers him as a man of faith, and a quiet man who made an impression through his actions. His wife said he feels her husband was worked to death.

Craig Franken, 61, died April 19. Craig was the second Smithfield Foods worker to die of COVID-19. He served in the U.S. Army before working at Smithfield for 40 years. He was looking forward to retiring from the meatpacking plant in the next couple of years. He was one week away from celebrating his 20th anniversary with his wife.

Darleen Smart, 79, died April 29. Darleen is missed by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a kind soul who loved her family and all animals. She was one of 11 residents and three employees at Touchmark All Saints Retirement Community in Sioux Falls to test positive for COVID-19. Four residents have died. Her husband had to say goodbye to her over Zoom.

Joseph Winkelman, 57, died May 9. He grew up in St. Cloud, Minn., and moved to Rapid City in 1985 where he worked for U-Haul for a number of years before working at Super 8 motel for the past 21 years. He was a man of strong work ethics who balanced his family and career.

William Prince, 31, died May 17. William died from heart failure after an 18-day battle with COVID-19. His family told him not to be afraid. Family remembers him as a fighter, a father to three girls, a seasonal roofer, a big kid at heart and someone who always had a smile on his face.

Yonne Langseth, 80, died June 25. Yonne grew up in Center, North Dakota, before moving to Rapid City with husband, Garvin, where they raised two sons. She was one of at least 45 residents at Avantara Arrowhead who contracted COVID-19. Her son said it befuddles him how his mother got COVID-19.

Alvina Wonnenberg, 96, died Sept. 19. Alvina was the last surviving member of her parental family of 11. She lived through grasshopper plagues and the Dirty Thirties. She was committed to the Lord in her life on the farm, as a wife, mother and Sunday school teacher. She always sang because it was better than complaining.

Mark “Marcos” Lewis, 65, died Sept. 26. He was born and raised in Sioux Falls. He was the “eye in the sky” for Lewis Drug and JCPenney where his “ninja-esque” skills thwarted many a shoplifter. He was a whiz in the kitchen and a loving husband, father and brother, leaving behind his wife Janice, six children, 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild, three siblings and many additional family and friends.

Jon Mehlhaff, 63, died Oct. 2. Jon raised two sons with wife Roberta. Many things brought Jon joy, love and pride, including taking care of his mother after his father passed away. He loved his wife, sons and grandson. Jon also loved camping, boating, motorcycle riding, working on his rental property and spending time with family.

Marjorie M. Fogel-Lampe, 89, died Aug. 3. Marjorie prided herself as a homemaker, volunteer and bookkeeper. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, golfing and cooking. She cherished her family and cherished spending time with them. She was a member of her church, the Women of the Moose, the YWCA and Active Generations.

Neil Schroeder, 69, died Oct. 14. Neil lived in or near Winner his entire life. He was the second of nine children, and a wonderful big brother who helped take care of his siblings. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda, and raised four children with her. He loved people, meeting friends and stopping to visit anywhere he went.

Lance Carson, 74, died Oct. 14. Lance was born in Nunda, graduated from Rutland High School and Southern State Teachers College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He owned a gas station and automobile repair shop in Brookings, and later owned Lance’s Interstate Amoco in Mitchell for 25 years. One of the lawmakers who served beside Lance said he was a mentor to many people.

Doug Raysby, 57, died Oct. 21. Doug was a member of his church, a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and an animal lover. Family remembers him as a devoted family man, who was quiet, passive and easygoing. Through tears, his mother-in-law said he didn’t deserve to die.