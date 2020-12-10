AARP reports South Dakota had highest nursing home resident COVID death rate in nation in November

AARP released data Thursday that shows South Dakota's nursing homes are facing the highest rates of rising resident and staff COVID-19 cases and deaths in the nation in the four-week period ending Nov. 15.

While the national average of nursing home resident deaths was at 0.78 per 100 in this time frame, South Dakota's was at 4.82, according to AARP's four-week analysis.

October and November set state records for COVID-19 deaths and were the deadliest months for COVID-19, with 202 deaths in October and 521 in November.

As of Thursday morning, 658 people 80 and older, 241 in their 70s and 152 in their 60s have died of coronavirus in the state, according to the Department of Health.

The national average for nursing home resident cases was at 5.7, while South Dakota's rate was at 22.1 per 100 residents, an increase of 5.5 from the prior four-week period. Almost one in five South Dakota nursing home residents had an active COVID-19 case during this time.

Staff COVID-19 cases in South Dakota also surpass the national average. Nationwide, 5.4 staff per 100 residents had a case, whereas South Dakota had 18.6 cases per 100 residents.