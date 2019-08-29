The Black Hills National Forest is growing by 350 acres.
Forest officials announced Wednesday that the U.S. Forest Service has purchased land from the Trust for Public Land, utilizing funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The land was owned by the Myrle G. Case Trust, care of Wells Fargo Bank.
There are nine parcels included in the purchase located approximately 5 miles north of the city of Custer and adjacent to Crazy Horse Mountain, along U.S. Highway 385.
The purpose of the purchase is for preservation of wildlife habitat, protection of at-risk watersheds and impaired streams, and to provide recreational opportunities for the public.
The parcels are located within an impaired watershed area called Spring Creek. The Forest Service hopes to improve an impaired stream, Tenderfoot Creek, of which 3.6 miles flow within the parcels. Municipal, state and federal agencies have been working collaboratively to bring Spring Creek into compliance with state water-quality standards, according to the Forest Service.
The purchase is also in line with the Revised 1997 Black Hills National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan, Phase II Amendment, which states, "In cooperation with other landowners, strive for improved landownership and access that benefit both public and private landowners."
The total area of the Black Hills National Forest is about 1.2 million acres.