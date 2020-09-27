Active cases and hospitalizations continue to climb across state

The 412 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday by the South Dakota Department of Health completes a record-setting week with 2,849 new positive tests in seven days. There were 1,370 tests reported Sunday for a positivity rate of almost 30%.
The number of active cases in the state had fallen below 2,400, but the latest outbreak has increased active cases to a record high of 3,790. There have been 21,541 total positive tests reported in the state. No new deaths were reported Sunday, but 39 more people were admitted to the hospital causing the number currently treated in hospitals across the state to 216. Monument Health is treating 28 of those patients.
Pennington County's active cases had dropped below 300 this week, but 327 new cases this week has caused active cases in the county to increase to 429 - the highest level since September 6. Pennington County added 62 new cases Sunday to bring the total number of positive tests to 2,311.
Meade County reported 18 new cases and Oglala-Lakota County reported 11 Sunday. Due to the recent outbreak on the reservation the Oglala Sioux Tribe will consider a seven-day lockdown at a meeting Monday.
Lawrence County added seven cases and five new infections were reported in Butte County. Custer County reported three new infections and Fall River County added one.
Of the 412 new cases, 10 were in children under 10 and 56 were in children between 10-19. Fifty-eight cases were reported in patients in the 20s and 45 more were in people over 70.
Minnehaha County led the state with 70 new infections and Codington County had 30 new cases. Brown County had 29 new cases and Lincoln County reported 24. Brookings and Davison Counties reported 12 new cases and Yankton County added 11. Hughes and Union counties each added eight new infections and Beadle and Tripp counties reported seven.
Walworth County added six new cases and there were five new infections in Brule, Campbell, Clay, Lake, Roberts and Spink counties.
There were four new cases in Grant and Hutchinson counties and three in Aurora, Bon Homme, Buffalo, McCook and Turner counties.
Charles Mix, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Gregory, Hamlin, Hand and Miner counties reported two new cases and there was one new infection in Deuel, Haakon, Hanson, Jerauld, Perkins, Potter and Ziebach counties.
