Active cases and hospitalizations continue to climb across state

The 412 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday by the South Dakota Department of Health completes a record-setting week with 2,849 new positive tests in seven days. There were 1,370 tests reported Sunday for a positivity rate of almost 30%.

The number of active cases in the state had fallen below 2,400, but the latest outbreak has increased active cases to a record high of 3,790. There have been 21,541 total positive tests reported in the state. No new deaths were reported Sunday, but 39 more people were admitted to the hospital causing the number currently treated in hospitals across the state to 216. Monument Health is treating 28 of those patients.

Pennington County's active cases had dropped below 300 this week, but 327 new cases this week has caused active cases in the county to increase to 429 - the highest level since September 6. Pennington County added 62 new cases Sunday to bring the total number of positive tests to 2,311.

Meade County reported 18 new cases and Oglala-Lakota County reported 11 Sunday. Due to the recent outbreak on the reservation the Oglala Sioux Tribe will consider a seven-day lockdown at a meeting Monday.