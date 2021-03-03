Active cases and hospitalizations rise across state

Active COVID-19 illnesses and hospitalizations are inching higher, according to the daily report by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state added 181 new infections Wednesday to bring the total number of cases to 112,833 with 1,993 of those considered active - an increase of 18 from Tuesday. The number of people hospitalized increased by five to 97 with 16 in ICU and eight on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 18 people being treating for COVID-19 illnesses with three in ICU and two on ventilators.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Five deaths were reported Wednesday. They were the first deaths reported in March and brought the total for the state to 1,893. The deaths included four women and one man. Four were over 70 and one was in her 60s. The deaths were reported in Brown, Davison, Hamlin, Hutchinson and Minnehaha counties.

Forty-one of the 181 new cases Wednesday were in children under 19 and only 10 people over 70 tested positive. Pennington County reported 20 positive tests and 203 active cases. Meade County added four new infections and Lawrence County added three. There were two new infections in Custer County and one in Butte and Fall River counties.

Minnehaha County led the state with 52 positive tests and there were 16 in Lincoln County. Beadle County recorded 12 new infections and there were seven in Brookings County. Codington County added six new cases and there were five in Brown, Charles Mix and Roberts counties. Four new infections were recorded in Clay and Lake counties and there were three in Grant and Hamlin counties. Two new cases were recorded in Clark, Corson, Davison, Gregory, Hughes, Marshall and Union counties and one in Aurora, Haakon, Hutchinson, Lyman, McCook, Mellette, Perkins, Potter, Stanley, Tripp, Turner, Walworth, Yankton and Ziebach counties.