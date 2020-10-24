Active cases climb over 10,000, 10 more deaths reported

More than 10,000 South Dakota residents have an active coronavirus infection according to Saturday's report from the Department of Health.

The daily report included 10 more deaths, 939 new infections and 356 people hospitalized. The new cases brought the state's total to 36,962 with 10,218 of those cases still considered active. There were 5,365 tests completed for Saturday's report with 2,678 individuals tested.

The 10 deaths included six women and four men. There were three people in their 60s, two in their 70s and five over 80 whose deaths were reported. Four of the deaths were reported in Jerauld County and three were from Minnehaha County. There was one death reported in Meade, Lincoln and Todd counties.

There have been 143 deaths reported in October and 366 total. There are still 356 people being treated in hospitals across the state - an increase of seven since Friday. Ninety of those patients are in the Black Hills region with 10 people in intensive care units and six needing ventilators. Seventy of the 90 in the Black Hills region are in the Monument Health system.

Pennington County reported 133 new infections Saturday to bring the county's total to 4,042. There are now 1,016 active cases in the county.

