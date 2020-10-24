Active cases climb over 10,000, 10 more deaths reported

More than 10,000 South Dakota residents have an active coronavirus infection according to Saturday's report from the Department of Health.
The daily report included 10 more deaths, 939 new infections and 356 people hospitalized. The new cases brought the state's total to 36,962 with 10,218 of those cases still considered active. There were 5,365 tests completed for Saturday's report with 2,678 individuals tested.
The 10 deaths included six women and four men. There were three people in their 60s, two in their 70s and five over 80 whose deaths were reported. Four of the deaths were reported in Jerauld County and three were from Minnehaha County. There was one death reported in Meade, Lincoln and Todd counties.
There have been 143 deaths reported in October and 366 total. There are still 356 people being treated in hospitals across the state - an increase of seven since Friday. Ninety of those patients are in the Black Hills region with 10 people in intensive care units and six needing ventilators. Seventy of the 90 in the Black Hills region are in the Monument Health system.
Pennington County reported 133 new infections Saturday to bring the county's total to 4,042. There are now 1,016 active cases in the county.
Support Local Journalism
Lawrence County added 42 new cases and Meade County had 31. Oglala-Lakota County reported 27 new cases and Butte County had 19. Custer County added six new infections and Fall River County reported one.
Minnehaha County reported 235 new infections Saturday with 89 more in Lincoln County. There were 37 new cases in Brookings County, 33 in Yankton and 31 in Beadle County. Brown County reported 21 positive tests and Hughes County had 18.
Codington County had 15 new infections and Davison and Turner counties reported 12 each. Charles Mix had 10 cases and Bon Homme, Corson and McCook counties added eight.
Deuel and Roberts counties added seven and Clay and Spink counties had six. There were five new infections in Hand, Mellette, Miner, Moody, Stanley, Todd and Union counties and four in Grant, Gregory, Haakon, Hanson, Kingsbury, Lake and Potter counties.
Bennett, Brule, Faulk, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Lyman and Sanborn counties reported three positive tests and there were two in Buffalo, Clark, Douglas, Perkins, Marshall, Jones, Harding and Walworth counties
There was one new infection in Campbell, Day, Edmunds, Tripp, Sully, McPherson and Jerauld counties.
Of the 939 new cases, 27 were in patients under 10 and 86 were in children between 10-19. There were 160 new cases among patients in their 20s and 124 more people over 70 were infected.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.