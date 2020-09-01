Active cases climb to 2,750, state adds 240 new cases Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The biggest COVID-19 outbreaks in South Dakota have moved back into East River counties this week, according to the daily report from the Department of Health.

Minnehaha County reported 73 of the 240 new cases Tuesday, followed by 20 in Brown County and 19 in Brookings. Clay County reported 19 new coronavirus infections and Codington and Lincoln added 12 each. Yankton County also had nine new cases.

Pennington County only reported 44 of the 1,066 total tests across the state Tuesday. Of those 44 tests, 16 were positive. Thirty-five Pennington County residents were reported as recovered patients so active infections dropped by 19 to 427.

Fall River County had eight new positives among only 23 tests. The eight new cases increased the total in Fall River to 50 infections. Meade County reported five new cases on eight total tests and Lawrence County reported four new cases.

Oglala-Lakota County reported two new cases and Butte and Custer counties reported no new infections Tuesday.