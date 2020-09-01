Active cases climb to 2,750, state adds 240 new cases Tuesday

The biggest COVID-19 outbreaks in South Dakota have moved back into East River counties this week, according to the daily report from the Department of Health.
Minnehaha County reported 73 of the 240 new cases Tuesday, followed by 20 in Brown County and 19 in Brookings. Clay County reported 19 new coronavirus infections and Codington and Lincoln added 12 each. Yankton County also had nine new cases.
Pennington County only reported 44 of the 1,066 total tests across the state Tuesday. Of those 44 tests, 16 were positive. Thirty-five Pennington County residents were reported as recovered patients so active infections dropped by 19 to 427.
Fall River County had eight new positives among only 23 tests. The eight new cases increased the total in Fall River to 50 infections. Meade County reported five new cases on eight total tests and Lawrence County reported four new cases.
Oglala-Lakota County reported two new cases and Butte and Custer counties reported no new infections Tuesday.
Across the state, Davison County added seven new cases and Union County reported five new infections. Todd County reported four new cases and Deuel, Dewey, Gregory and Hutchinson counties each had three new cases. Douglas and Lake counties each reported two new infections and Brule, Hamlin, Hughes, Jerauld, McCook, Moody, Tripp, Turner and Ziebach each had one.
There were no new deaths Tuesday and the number of people hospitalized in South Dakota increased by two to 78. Twenty-four of those are in the Monument Health system.
Eight of the 240 new infections were in children under 10 Tuesday. Patients from 10-19 made up 35 of the new cases and 81 people in their 20s were listed as new infections. Twenty people over 70 contracted the coronavirus according to Tuesday's report.
There have been 263 coronavirus infections traced to the Sturgis Motorcycle rally across 12 states. South Dakota has reported 105 of those.
Universities in South Dakota continue to list their active cases.
South Dakota Mines has 36 cases among students and one staff member has tested positive. The school has quarantined 75 people.
Black Hills State has 12 cases among students and 59 people isolated.
The University of South Dakota has 237 cases among students and five staff members have active infections. There are 590 quarantined people there.
South Dakota State has 89 infected students and 282 people isolated. Northern has 22 students who have tested positive and 66 are quarantined. Dakota State has two positive cases in students and 18 quarantined.
