Active cases continue downward trend

Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in South Dakota. The Department of health's report Monday included only 14 new cases and a decrease of 24 active cases to 242.

Hospitalizations in the state increased by three to 40 with nine people in intensive care units and four on ventilators. Hospitals in the Black Hills region are treating seven people with two in ICU.

Pennington County added two new infections but active cases dropped to a recent low of 42 in the county. Fall River County had one positive test. Custer and Oglala-Lakota counties each had community spread ratings drop from moderate to minimal as active cases and percent of positive tests continued to drop last week.

Minnehaha County led the state with three new infections and there was one in Brown, Faulk, Hughes, Lake, Lincoln, Roberts, Todd, Union and Yankton counties.

Five of the 14 new cases were in children under 19 and one was a person in their 20s. No one over 70 tested positive for Monday's report.