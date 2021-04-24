Active cases continue sharp decline

Active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota dropped to the lowest level since August 27, according to Saturday's daily report from the Department of Health.

There were 137 new infections reported Saturday, but active cases fell by 84 to 1,871. On February 24, the number fell to 1,891 before it spiked again. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses also declined even though more serious cases increased. Hospitalizations fell by a dozen to 104 with 29 in intensive care units and 14 on ventilators. No one is on a ventilator in the Black Hills region hospitals, however three of the eight people being treated are in ICU.

A woman over 80 from Charles Mix County became the twenty-first death reported in April and the overall death toll of the pandemic grew to 1,958.

Forty-seven of the 137 new infections were in children under 19 and 29 more were people in their 20s. Eleven people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County saw active cases increase to 164 with 17 new infections reported. Butte County recorded five positive tests and there were two in Custer County. Meade and Fall River counties each reported one new case.