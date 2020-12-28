Active cases continue to decline, hospitalizations increase

The number of active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota continued a downward trend Tuesday as more people recover than test positive for the disease.

Active cases fell by 785 to 5,738 Tuesday. The Department of Health's daily report included 501 new infections on only 890 people tested for a positivity rate of 56.3%. Pennington County's daily report helped inflate the positivity rate as 79 of 88 people tested were found to have a coronavirus infection.

The number of positive tests in the county grew to 11,029 while active cases here dropped by 136 to 761.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses increased by 15 for the second day in a row. There are 303 people being treated in hospitals across the state with 62 in intensive care units and 44 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 74 people are hospitalized. All 10 of the people in ICUs are also on ventilators.

In addition to 79 new infections in Pennington County, Lawrence County added 27 cases. Meade County had 16 positive tests and there were nine in Butte, seven in Oglala-Lakota, five in Fall River and two in Custer counties.