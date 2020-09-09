Active cases continue to drop across South Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of active coronavirus infections across the state and region continued to drop after a recent outbreak drove numbers to record levels.

After soaring to more than 3,000 active cases, recoveries have outpaced new infections for the past several days. With 168 new infections reported on Wednesday, the total number of cases grew to 15,571 - 2,434 of those are still active cases. The South Dakota Department of Health reported on 1,203 tests Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported, but the number of people hospitalized grew by eight to 76. Twenty-five of those patients are in the Monument Health system.

Pennington County's active cases are down to 338 from a high of 449 on Sept. 5. The county added 24 new cases on 138 tests Wednesday.

Butte and Lawrence counties each added three cases and Fall River County reported two new cases. Custer County added one new case and Oglala-Lakota County reported no new cases Wednesday.

Only two of the 169 new cases were in children under 10. Children from 10-19 years old made up 18 of the new cases and people in their 20s were responsible for 44 new infections. Sixteen of the cases were in patients over 70.