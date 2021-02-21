Active cases continue to fall, four deaths reported Sunday

Four COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday brought February's total to 85 and the overall death toll for South Dakota to 1,863.

The department of health reported one death in Codington County and three in Minnehaha County. Three were women and one was a man. All four deaths were people over 70.

Sunday's report included 140 new cases to bring the state's total to 111,304 with 1,966 still considered active - a decrease of 31 since Saturday and the lowest number in more than six months.

There are 90 people receiving care for COVID-19 illnesses in hospitals across the state with 17 in intensive care units and nine on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 14 patients with no one in ICU or using a ventilator.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty of the 140 cases reported Sunday were from children under 19 and 15 were people in their 20s. Seventeen people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County reported 19 new infections to bring the county's total to 12,746 with 229 of the cases still considered active.

Lawrence County recorded three positive tests and there was one in Meade, Oglala-Lakota, Custer and Fall River counties. Butte County had no new cases.