Active cases drop across South Dakota on Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A smaller number of new cases led to a drop in active cases and hospitalizations on Tuesday's South Dakota Department of Health report.

The state reported 50 new cases on 932 tests. There have been 9,713 positive tests and 1,060 of those are still considered active infections — down 86 from Monday's report. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illness dropped from 63 to 57. There are 18 patients being treated in the Monument Health system.

Pennington County only reported two new cases on 66 tests Tuesday. The number of active cases in the county dropped by nine to 112. Meade County also reported two new cases on only 12 test results. Lawrence County only tested nine and found one new infection.

Custer, Butte, Fall River and Oglala-Lakota counties all reported no new cases on 62 combined test results Tuesday.

Minnehaha County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday's report with 20. Lincoln County added 11 new cases and Brown County reported five.

Corson, Douglas and Yankton counties each added two new cases and Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington and Edmunds counties each reported one new case.