Active cases drop again, six additional deaths reported

Active COVID-19 cases in South Daktoa dropped for the second week in a row, according to the weekly report from the Department of Health.

Hospitalizations also decreased over the past week, but the number of new cases increased. There are now 94 people hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 illnesses, a decrease of eight from last week. There are 11 people in ICU including two patients in serious condition in the Black Hills region. There are 20 patients in Black Hills area hospitals.

There were 1,438 new infections reported to the Department of Health this week. The number of active cases dropped by 98 to a total of 4,210.

Six deaths were reported this week, including two in Pennington County and one in Lawrence County. The other deaths were reported in Minnehaha, Bon Homme and Hughes counties. The deaths included two men and four women.

Pennington County led the state with 258 new infections this week and active cases increased by 28 to a total of 647. Minnehaha County has 783 active cases after reporting 229 new positive tests this week. Codington County reported 79 new cases and Meade County added 72. Oglala-Lakota County reported 66 cases and there were 58 in lawrence County. Davison County reported 55 new infections, Brookings County added 47 and there were 43 in Lincoln County.

Brown and Yankton counties each reported 39 positive tests and there were 26 in Beadle, Dewey and Roberts counties. Todd County added 25 new cases and there were 24 in Custer County. Butte County added 21 new infections.