Active cases drop to lowest level in more than a year

The number of active COVID_19 cases in South Dakota continues to plummet. Tuesday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health showed 712 active infections - a decrease of 116 from Monday's report to the lowest numbers since April 14, 2020.

There were 99 positive tests reported Tuesday to bring the total in the state to 123,784. Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses dropped by 11 to 60 Tuesday. There are 17 people in intensive care units across the state with eight on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 13 patients in the hospital with three in ICU and two on ventilators.

A woman in her 60s from Minnehaha County became the 27th COVID-19 death in the state in May and raised the death toll to 1,994 overall. There were 15 children under 19 who tested positive for Tuesday's report with 16 more in their 20s. Eight people over 70 tested positive.

Minnehaha County led the state with 28 new infections Tuesday. There are 172 active cases there.

Pennington County added 19 positive tests and active cases here fell to 105 - the lowest number for the county in more than a year. Custer County reported five positive tests and there were three in Lawrence and Meade counties. Butte County had two new cases and there were no positive tests in Oglala-Lakota or Fall River counties.

Brown County recorded five new infections and there were four in Lincoln County. Three new cases were reported in Brookings, Codington, Davison and Lyman counties and two in Beadle, Bon Homme, Grant, Hughes, Roberts and Walworth counties. One new infection was discovered in Jerauld, Lake, Marshall, Union and Yankton counties.