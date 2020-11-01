Active cases fall as death toll continues to rise

The number of active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota dropped for the first time in more than a week according to the daily report from the Department of Health.

The state reproted 2,568 recoveries to outpace the 1,332 new infections on 2,638 people tested. The total number of positive tests in the state rose to 45,437 with 13,138 of those still considered active.

There were 21,827 new infections in October after only seeing 8,880 in September. On October 1, there were only 3,658 active cases in the state. There were 202 deaths and the number of people being treated in hospitals across the state doubled in October.

There are 421 people hospitalized in South Dakota - including 113 in the Black Hills region. There are 14 people in intensive care units in the Black Hills and 79 in the state. Seven of the 41 people on ventilators are in the Black Hills region. Monument Health reported 91 patients being treated in their system yesterday.

After the deadliest month of the pandemic in October, November began with 12 deaths reported. That brings the state's total to 437. The deaths reported Sunday included seven men and five women. Six were over 80, two were in their 70s and four were in their 60s.