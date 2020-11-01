Active cases fall as death toll continues to rise

The number of active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota dropped for the first time in more than a week according to the daily report from the Department of Health.
The state reproted 2,568 recoveries to outpace the 1,332 new infections on 2,638 people tested. The total number of positive tests in the state rose to 45,437 with 13,138 of those still considered active.
There were 21,827 new infections in October after only seeing 8,880 in September. On October 1, there were only 3,658 active cases in the state. There were 202 deaths and the number of people being treated in hospitals across the state doubled in October.
There are 421 people hospitalized in South Dakota - including 113 in the Black Hills region. There are 14 people in intensive care units in the Black Hills and 79 in the state. Seven of the 41 people on ventilators are in the Black Hills region. Monument Health reported 91 patients being treated in their system yesterday.
After the deadliest month of the pandemic in October, November began with 12 deaths reported. That brings the state's total to 437. The deaths reported Sunday included seven men and five women. Six were over 80, two were in their 70s and four were in their 60s.
Two deaths were reported in Walworth County and one in Brookings, Charles Mix, Clark, Corson, Douglas, Jerauld, Lincoln, Miner, Moody and Roberts counties.
The at risk group of people over 70 were responsible for 142 new infections Sunday. People in their 20s made up 234 new cases and 168 were in children under 19.
Pennington County had 127 new cases, raising the county's total to 4,914. The number of active cases fell to 1,240 - down 147 from Saturday's record high.
Lawrence County had 40 new infections and Oglala-Lakota County reported 29. Meade County had 25 positive tests and Butte County had 12. Fall River County reported five new infections and there were four in Custer County.
Minnehaha County's outbreak continued with 342 new infections, followed by Lincoln County with 96, Brown County with 70 and Codington County with 68. Davison County had 52 positive tests and Beadle County added 48. Hughes County reported 33 new cases and there were 24 positive tests in Lake County. Brookings County reported 23 new infections and Bon Homme and McCook counties each added 20.
Roberts County had 18 new infections and Union and Charles Mix counties each had 17. There were 15 new cases in Potter, Spink and Turner counties and 14 in Hamlin County. Grant County had 13 new cases and Clay County added 12. Corson and Kingsbury counties reported 11 cases and Brule and Yankton counties each had nine.
Lyman County added eight new cases and Walworth and Hutchinson each had seven.
There were six new cases in Buffalo, Clark and Gregory counties and five in Aurora, Bennett, and Day counties. Four new cases were added in Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Mellette and Moody counties and Jerauld, Miner, Hyde, Todd, Hanson, Tripp and Douglas counties each added three.
There were two new infections in Campbell, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, Perkins and Stanley counties and one in Dewey, Harding, Sanborn and Sully counties.
