Active cases fall below 3,000

Recovering patients continue to outpace new infections over the Labor Day weekend. The percentage of positive tests remained high at almost 20 percent as 191 new infections were discovered on 992 people tested. Those 191 new infections brought the state's total to 15,300 with the number of active infections dropping by 126 to 2,892.
No new deaths were reported and hospitalizations dropped by three to 78 across the state with 27 of those being treated in the Monument Health system.
Pennington County also saw active infections fall by 29 to 415. There were 18 new cases reported in the county on 47 tests. Meade County reported four new cases and Lawrence and Butte added three. Fall River County added two new infections and Oglala-Lakota County reported one. Custer County reported no new cases Monday.
Brown County led the state with 37 new cases Monday with Brookings County reporting 32. Minnehaha County added 23 new cases and Codington County reported 16. Clay County reported 13 and Lincoln and Yankton counties added five. Faulk County reported four new cases and Davison and Spink counties added three new infections.
Edmunds, Gregory, McPherson and Tripp counties had two new cases each and Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clark, Haakon, Hamlin, Jerauld, Kingbury, Lake, McCook, Potter and Stanley counties reported one new case.
Four of the 191 new cases were in children under 10 and 31 were in patients between 10 and 19 years old. Sixty new infections were reported in patients in their 20s and 17 in people over 70.
South Dakota’s public universities have the following active case counts:
- South Dakota Mines: 22 students - unchanged, 2 staff, 88 quarantined - up one.
- Black Hills State University: 11 students - up one, one staff, 63 quarantined - up one from Sunday.
- University of South Dakota: 143 students - down 8 from Sunday, 8 staff, 486 quarantined - down 9.
- South Dakota State University: 39 students - down 11, 2 staff, 227 quarantined - down 40.
- Dakota State University: 7 students, 30 quarantined - unchanged.
- Northern State University: 41 students - up four from Sunday, 2 staff, 74 quarantined, down four.
