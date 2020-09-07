Active cases fall below 3,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recovering patients continue to outpace new infections over the Labor Day weekend. The percentage of positive tests remained high at almost 20 percent as 191 new infections were discovered on 992 people tested. Those 191 new infections brought the state's total to 15,300 with the number of active infections dropping by 126 to 2,892.

No new deaths were reported and hospitalizations dropped by three to 78 across the state with 27 of those being treated in the Monument Health system.

Pennington County also saw active infections fall by 29 to 415. There were 18 new cases reported in the county on 47 tests. Meade County reported four new cases and Lawrence and Butte added three. Fall River County added two new infections and Oglala-Lakota County reported one. Custer County reported no new cases Monday.

Brown County led the state with 37 new cases Monday with Brookings County reporting 32. Minnehaha County added 23 new cases and Codington County reported 16. Clay County reported 13 and Lincoln and Yankton counties added five. Faulk County reported four new cases and Davison and Spink counties added three new infections.