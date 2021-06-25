Active cases increase slightly as hospitalizations fall

For the third straight report, the South Dakota Department of Health has noted a small rise in active COVID-19 infections in the state. However, those increases have all been small, leaving the total number of active cases at 170 - up 16 this week but down more than 50 from two weeks ago.

There was one death reported Friday, bringing June's total to 16 and the overall death toll to 2,030. The person who died was a woman from Roberts County who was more than 80-years-old.

Hospitalizations continued to decline quickly. There are now 15 people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in South Dakota. That is down 20 in the past two weeks and 30 since the beginning of the month. Four patients are currently in intensive care units and four are on ventilators. Five of the fifteen patients were being treated in Black Hills region hospitals with three in ICU and two on ventilators.

Meade County was tied with Minnehaha County to lead the state with three positive tests reported Friday. Davison and Roberts counties each added two new infections. There was one new case recorded in Pennington, Oglala-Lakota, Butte and Custer counties.

Two new cases were in children under 19 and four were people in their 20s. Only one person over 70 tested positive for Friday's report.