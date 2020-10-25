Active cases reach 10,745 as South Dakota reports 1,063 new infections Sunday

A large number of new cases ended a bad week for South Dakota's response to the coronavirus outbreak. The Department of Health reported 1,063 new cases to bring the state's total to 36,936. There were 2,250 people tested and 4,639 tests returned Sunday.
The number of active cases grew to 10,745. That is an increase of 527 from Saturday and 2,733 since last Sunday's report. There are 366 patients being treated for COVID-19 illness across the state. Ninety of those are being treated in Black Hills region hospitals with 70 of them being treated in the Monument Health system. Monument has 10 patients in intensive care units and six on ventilators.
There were nine new deaths reported Sunday. There have been 42 deaths in the past week and 152 in October. There have been 375 deaths in South Dakota so far.
The deaths reported Sunday included six men and three women. One was in their 70s and 8 were over 80. Three deaths were reported in Davison County and two in Turner County. One death was reported in Hughes, Jerauld, Minnehaha, and Ziebach counties.
Pennington County reported 94 new infections Sunday on 218 tests. There are now 1,065 active cases in the county - an increase of 276 in a week. Oglala-Lakota County reported 36 positive tests Sunday and Lawrence County had 22. Meade County added 15 new cases and Butte County reported 11. There were five new cases in Custer and Fall River counties Sunday.
Minnehaha County reported 207 positive tests Sunday and Bon Homme County reported 140 new cases. Lincoln County reported 58 new cases and there were 42 positive tests in Yankton County. Brookings County reported 36 new infections and there were 32 in Codington and Brown counties. Clay County had 27 positive tests and Davison County had 23. Beadle and Todd counties added 18 new cases and Hughes County reported 16. Buffalo County had 15 positive tests and there were 13 new infections in Lyman County. Union County added 11 new cases and there were 10 in Corson and Turner counties.
Moody and Spink counties added nine new infections and there were eight in Hamlin, Lake and Roberts counties. Brule, Dewey, Haakon, Kingsbury and McCook counties each added seven new infections and there were six positive tests in Day, Faulk, Mellette and Tripp counties.
Charles Mix, Deuel, Hand and Hanson counties added five new cases and there were four new infections in Clark, Gregory, and Jackson counties There were three positive tests in Edmunds, Stanley and Walworth counties and two in Bennett, Douglas, Harding, and Sanborn counties. One new infection was reported in Aurora, Campbell, Hyde, McPherson, Miner, Perkins, Potter, Sully and Ziebach counties.
Of the 1,063 new cases, 117 were in children under 19. There were 224 positive tests among patients 20-29 years od and 129 people over 70 were infected.
Outbreaks in the state's prison system have caused health concerns for inmates and staff in those facilities.
At th Mike Durfee State Prison, more than half of the inmates have tested positive and are still battling active infections. There have been 297 positive tests and 281 negative tests there. Only two inmates have recovered. Six of the 14 staff members who tested positive have recovered. At the South Dakota State Prison, 166 inmates tested positive and 129 tested negative. Only one inmate who tested positive has recovered. Ten of the 19 staff members who were infected have recovered.
The Pierre Community Work Center was the first to have a widespread outbreak with 113 inmates and seven staff members testing positive for the virus. All of the inmates and all but one of the staff have recovered. At the South Dakota Women's Prison, 75 of 76 inmates and 9 of 11 staff who tested positive have recovered.
There have been no deaths associated with any of these outbreaks.
