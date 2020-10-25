Active cases reach 10,745 as South Dakota reports 1,063 new infections Sunday

A large number of new cases ended a bad week for South Dakota's response to the coronavirus outbreak. The Department of Health reported 1,063 new cases to bring the state's total to 36,936. There were 2,250 people tested and 4,639 tests returned Sunday.

The number of active cases grew to 10,745. That is an increase of 527 from Saturday and 2,733 since last Sunday's report. There are 366 patients being treated for COVID-19 illness across the state. Ninety of those are being treated in Black Hills region hospitals with 70 of them being treated in the Monument Health system. Monument has 10 patients in intensive care units and six on ventilators.

There were nine new deaths reported Sunday. There have been 42 deaths in the past week and 152 in October. There have been 375 deaths in South Dakota so far.

The deaths reported Sunday included six men and three women. One was in their 70s and 8 were over 80. Three deaths were reported in Davison County and two in Turner County. One death was reported in Hughes, Jerauld, Minnehaha, and Ziebach counties.