Active cases reach record levels in Pennington County and state

According to the daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 infections is at record levels in Pennington County and across the state.
The state reported 432 new cases on 1,756 tests Sunday for a positivity rate of 24.6%. That brings the total number of infections to 24,418 with 4,248 of those still active. Pennington County reported 39 cases on 249 tests for a 16% positivity rate. The number of active cases rose to tie the highest level at 449.
In the state, about one in every 200 people have an active COVID-19 infection. No new deaths were reported Sunday, but hospitalizations rose to 232 - up 17 from Saturday.
Meade County reported 19 new cases Sunday and Lawrence County added nine. Oglala-Lakota County had six new infections and Butte County reported five. Custer and Fall River counties each added two cases.
Support Local Journalism
For the second straight day, Minnehaha County reported 90 new infections. Brown County added 30 new cases and Codington County reported 29. Lincoln County had 26 new positive tests and Davison County added 16. Yankton County reported 14 new cases and Hutchinson County had 10. Brookings County had nine new cases and Grant and Hughes counties each reported eight. There were seven new infections in Charles Mix, McCook, and Todd counties and six in Beadle and Bon Homme counties.
Five new infections were reported in Day, Dewey and Walworth counties and four in Clay, Deuel, Kingsbury, Lyman, Turner and Union counties.
Aurora, Bennett, Clark, Lake, Spink and Tripp counties all had three new infections Sunday and Campbell, Edmunds, Gregory, Hand, McPherson, Miner, Perkins, Potter, Sully and Ziebach counties each reported two.
There was one positive test in Brule, Buffalo, Douglas, Harding, Jackson, Jerauld, Marshall, Moody and Sanborn counties.
People over 70 made up 56 new infections. There were 13 new cases in children under 10 and 53 in children between 10 and 19. There were 60 new cases in people in their 20s.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.