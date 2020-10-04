Active cases reach record levels in Pennington County and state

According to the daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 infections is at record levels in Pennington County and across the state.

The state reported 432 new cases on 1,756 tests Sunday for a positivity rate of 24.6%. That brings the total number of infections to 24,418 with 4,248 of those still active. Pennington County reported 39 cases on 249 tests for a 16% positivity rate. The number of active cases rose to tie the highest level at 449.

In the state, about one in every 200 people have an active COVID-19 infection. No new deaths were reported Sunday, but hospitalizations rose to 232 - up 17 from Saturday.

Meade County reported 19 new cases Sunday and Lawrence County added nine. Oglala-Lakota County had six new infections and Butte County reported five. Custer and Fall River counties each added two cases.

